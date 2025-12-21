The India Paradox: AI Anxiety Rises Even as Energy Jobs Surge

India sits squarely inside this contradiction. Public discourse warns persistently of AI-driven unemployment, while India’s energy economy—particularly electricity—has been adding jobs at one of the fastest rates in the world. The World Energy Employment 2025 report by the International Energy Agency (IEA) presents a reality sharply at odds with the popular narrative. The global energy workforce now stands at 76 million people, growing 2.2 per cent in 2024—almost twice the global employment rate. More than five million new energy jobs have been created since 2019, even as AI adoption has accelerated across industries. Electricity has become the single largest employer in the global energy system, outpacing oil, gas and coal. And India is among the countries showing the steepest rise.