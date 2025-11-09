The Next Intelligence Revolution: Why Cities Will Become the Smartest Systems on Earth

Cities are rapidly evolving from passive infrastructure into intelligent, adaptive systems. This shift from “smart” to “thinking” cities could redefine governance, opportunity, and daily life

N
Nishant Sahdev
Updated on:
Updated on:
supertrees are between 25 and 50 metres
The supertrees are between 25 and 50 metres tall and act as vertical gardens, covered with over 162,000 plants of around 200 species; they also collect solar energy and rainwater, and help to cool and circulate the air in the area. Photo: IMAGO / Insidefoto 
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Cities are evolving into intelligent systems that learn and act autonomously, reshaping mobility, energy, health, and infrastructure.


  • Urban AI raises risks related to governance, privacy, inequality, and resource use, making strong oversight and inclusion essential.

  • Nations must invest in talent, environmental safeguards, and innovation to ensure intelligent cities expand opportunity rather than concentrate power.

In many cities, roads now manage traffic on their own and water systems fix leaks before they happen. These are early signs that cities are starting to think for themselves. By the end of this century, the most consequential form of intelligence may not be human or robotic. It will be urban. Once-static spaces are becoming dynamic networks that sense, learn, and act. Fueled by sensors, algorithms, and oceans of data, cities will anticipate needs, adapt autonomously, and shape decisions. They could balance energy in real time, detect disease before it spreads, and even guide policymaking.

This change is more than technological. It is political, economic, and civilizational. Choices taken now will determine whether urban intelligence expands freedom or constrains it, spreads opportunity or deepens inequality, strengthens democracy or enables control.

The leap from “smart” to “thinking” cities is already underway. In Hangzhou, Alibaba’s City Brain cut congestion so sharply the city fell from fifth to fifty-seventh on global traffic rankings. Singapore’s Virtual Singapore uses a living digital twin to simulate disaster responses and energy use. Toronto’s cancelled Quayside project, despite its demise, showed how machine learning could integrate housing, transport, and utilities from the ground up.

Related Content
Related Content

A smart city reacts to data; a thinking city learns from it and acts. Its sensors and processors resemble a nervous system, while flows of vehicles, water, and power mirror physical laws. With constant feedback, the city behaves like a brain. India’s Smart Cities Mission has digitized services and governance. The next step is deeper: weaving AI into infrastructure and planning — and creating governance frameworks to guide its use.

Urban intelligence rests on physical foundations: energy, water, computation, and talent. A single hyperscale data center — the “brain” of an AI city — can consume over 100 megawatts of electricity and millions of litres of water daily. Global data centers could draw more than 945 terawatt-hours a year by 2030, nearly double today’s level. In the United States, AI capacity may grow thirtyfold by 2035.

India is part of this surge. National data capacity is expected to rise from 870 megawatts in 2023 to over 1,300 by 2027, with hubs emerging in Hyderabad, Chennai, and Navi Mumbai. Some facilities already use up to 19 million litres of water a day. Ignoring limits on power, water, and land risks creating new crises while solving old ones.

Human capital is just as decisive. AI systems still depend on people to design, verify, and govern them. By 2027, global demand for skilled AI workers will exceed supply. India’s demographic advantage matters only with sustained investment in education, research, and innovation. Without it, dependence on foreign technology hardens into digital subordination and weaker sovereignty.

Children mirror what they see. But what happens when they mirror machines? - Ilustration by Vikas Thakur
Who Gets To Raise Our Children: Parents, Teachers, Algorithms — Or Mentalloy?

BY Nishant Sahdev

Governance must evolve as rapidly as the technology itself. Thinking cities generate vast data on how people move, work, and live. Those data can enable efficient services and targeted welfare — but also surveillance, bias, and manipulation. The same system that optimizes bus routes can monitor dissent. Regulation cannot be an afterthought.

Europe’s AI Act imposes strict requirements for high-risk systems: transparency, data quality, and human oversight. India is developing its own AI and data rules. But national law is only one layer. Municipalities, where algorithms most directly shape lives, need their own guardrails. That means algorithm audit boards empowered to test and halt harmful models; citizen assemblies to decide how public data are used; mandatory model cards and impact assessments for municipal AI; and “red team” stress tests for critical systems in transport, energy, water, and health. Oversight must be built in from the start, not bolted on after harm occurs.

Inclusion should be part of AI from the beginning, not added later. AI learns from data — so if people without IDs, phones, or stable homes are not in the data, they won’t get the services either. This has already caused harm: in the U.S., AI used in policing targeted minorities, and in the Netherlands, a welfare system wrongly punished many families. If future cities learn mostly from rich and connected people, they will become unfair from the inside.

null - null
Despite A Head Start, Privatisation Of PSUs Loses Steam

BY Sebastian Morris

Building inclusive systems demands representative datasets, rigorous bias testing, and meaningful participation from affected communities. India’s digital public infrastructure — Aadhaar, UPI, and allied platforms — shows that scale and inclusion can coexist, but only when deliberately pursued. The real test of a thinking city is not the speed of its computation but the breadth of its inclusion.

Cities are also emerging as strategic assets in a shifting geopolitical landscape. Shenzhen’s rise as a hardware capital accelerated China’s technological ascent. Be’er Sheva’s cybersecurity cluster reshaped Israel’s global profile. Global data capacity is likely to triple by 2030, concentrating in a handful of urban hubs. Yet more than half of the top 100 sites already face high climate risk — a figure likely to reach 68% by 2040, with water scarcity the sharpest constraint.

For India, passivity is not an option. Attracting investment alone is insufficient. The country needs local R&D, ethical and environmental safeguards, and governance grounded in democratic values. Otherwise, cities could become marketplaces for foreign ambitions rather than engines of national strategy. India’s global influence may depend as much on whether Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Delhi evolve into intelligent, adaptive cities as on satellites or nuclear reactors.

Artificial Intelligence - File Image
The Most Dangerous Risk Of AI: End Of Surprise

BY Nishant Sahdev

Ultimately, this is a civilizational choice. Humanity has long built cities in its own image; now cities are beginning to build minds of their own. They can become our strongest allies or our sharpest rivals. The difference will lie less in their intelligence than in our wisdom.

The emerging urban mind will not wear a face or speak a single language. It will think in traffic flows, water currents, energy pulses, and social patterns. As it awakens — in Mumbai and Bengaluru as surely as in Hangzhou or Toronto — the decisive question is not how it thinks but for whom. Build capabilities, build guardrails, and build trust, and the city will learn to think for people rather than over them.

We must remain its authors, not its obedient subjects.

(Nishant Sahdev is a theoretical physicist at the University of North Carolina, United States, and author of the forthcoming book “Last Equation Before Silence.” X: @NishantSahdev)

Artificial Intelligence - File Image
The Silent Threat Of AI: Epistemic Drift

BY Nishant Sahdev

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Australia, 5th T20I: Who Won IND Vs AUS Match?

  2. Richa Ghosh Honoured With Prestigious Banga Bhushan, DSP Post Along With Rs 34-Lakh Reward By Mamata Banerjee, CAB

  3. Who Are Suhail Sattar And Yahya Suhail? Timor-Leste’s First Father-Son Duo In International Men’s Cricket

  4. India Vs Australia T20I Series: Has The 2-1 Victory Given India The Mantra For A Perfect World Cup Squad?

  5. PAK Vs SA 3rd ODI: South Africa Succumb In Faisalabad As Ayub And Abrar Star For Pakistan To Seal First Home Series Win

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Athens Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Clinches 101st Tour Title With Second ATP Title This Year

  2. 2025 WTA Finals: Elena Rybakina Sinks Aryna Sabalenka To Win Season Finale

  3. Elena Rybakina Reaches WTA Finals Summit Clash With Comeback Win Over Jessica Pegula

  4. ATP Athens Open: Novak Djokovic Downs Yannick Hanfmann To Reach Final

  5. WTA Finals 2025: Aryna Sabalenka Eliminates Coco Gauff To Enter Last Four In Riyadh

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Delhi Chokes as AQI Crosses 400 in Several Areas; Stubble Burning, Traffic Add to Toxic Mix

  2. Dynasty Vs Merit: Why Both Threaten Indian Democracy

  3. Where Do Poor Go After Evictions, Demolitions In Urban India And How Do They Live? (Or Die)

  4. Delhi Pollution and Weather Update: Office Hours Changed as Hazardous AQI Persists

  5. Congress Demands PM Modi Apology Over ‘Vande Mataram’ Remarks

Entertainment News

  1. DIFF 2025 : Kuchar Review | An Unconventional Exploration Of Female Desire Sans Shame

  2. Jatadhara Review | In This Supernatural Mess, The Spirit Is Willing But The Screenplay Is Weak

  3. DIFF 2025: Khooh Waala Ghar Review | Of Dust, Debt & Love’s Faint Flicker

  4. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  5. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

US News

  1. ChatGPT Named In California Lawsuits Alleging Role In Suicides And Mental Breakdowns

  2. Trump Says U.S. Will Boycott G-20 In South Africa, Cites Concerns Over Treatment Of White Farmers

  3. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

  4. Democratic Candidate Mikie Sherrill Elected As New Jersey Governor

  5. New York Mayoral Polls: Zohran Mamdani Wins New York City’s Mayoral Election

World News

  1. Lavrov Says Putin’s Orders on Possible Nuclear Test Preparations ‘Being Worked On’

  2. Türkiye Issues Arrest Warrants For Netanyahu And Top Israeli Officials Over Gaza War

  3. Trump Says U.S. Will Boycott G-20 In South Africa, Cites Concerns Over Treatment Of White Farmers

  4. Trump Administration Probes 175 Cases Of H-1B Visa Misuse, Says US Labour Department

  5. ChatGPT Named In California Lawsuits Alleging Role In Suicides And Mental Breakdowns

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, November 8, 2025: What’s in Store for Virgo, Scorpio, Aquarius & More

  2. Weekly Horoscope For November 9–15, 2025: Positive Changes And New Beginnings Await Aries, Virgo, And Pisces

  3. Echoes of the Dispossessed: Silence and Survival in Madhya Pradesh’s Adivasi Heartlands

  4. Chirag Paswan: NDA’s Rising Voice Eyes Bigger Role In Bihar 2025

  5. Bihar Elections | The Issue Of Paper Leaks Gets Sidelined As The Jobs Narrative Takes Centre Stage

  6. Indian National Held By RSF Militia In Sudan; Efforts Underway For His Release

  7. MS Dhoni Set To Play IPL 2026, Confirms CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan

  8. Trump Says U.S. Will Boycott G-20 In South Africa, Cites Concerns Over Treatment Of White Farmers