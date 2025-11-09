The Next Intelligence Revolution: Why Cities Will Become the Smartest Systems on Earth

The supertrees are between 25 and 50 metres tall and act as vertical gardens, covered with over 162,000 plants of around 200 species; they also collect solar energy and rainwater, and help to cool and circulate the air in the area. Photo: IMAGO / Insidefoto

The supertrees are between 25 and 50 metres tall and act as vertical gardens, covered with over 162,000 plants of around 200 species; they also collect solar energy and rainwater, and help to cool and circulate the air in the area. Photo: IMAGO / Insidefoto