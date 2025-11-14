Siddaramaiah Alleges ‘Vote Chori’ In Bihar As NDA Secures Strong Lead

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday claimed that there was “vote chori” in Bihar too where NDA is currently leading with 197 seats.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday claimed that there was “vote chori” in Bihar too where NDA is currently leading with 197 seats. The Mahagathbandhan, on the other hand, are leading only in 40 seats.
He, however, said that he is yet to get information on the reasons for the Congress-RJD led alliance set back and NDA's march towards victory with a majority.
"We have to accept the mandate of the people. I don't know what caused the set back. I had not gone there (to Bihar). I don't know who did not vote (for us), why the NDA has won with a big majority. I will try to know," Siddaramaiah told reporters in response to a question on set back for Mahagatbandhan in Bihar.
To a question that despite OBC votes being decisive in Bihar, voters not supporting the Congress party, he said, "I don't know. Who is Nitish Kumar? Isn't he OBC?" Asked about the Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi's 'vote chori' allegations ahead of Bihar polls, the CM said, "They have done chori here too." He, however, did not give any details.
Rahul Gandhi had earlier alleged that 25 lakh votes were “stolen” in Haryana, accusing the Election Commission of colluding with the BJP to secure its victory in last year’s Assembly elections.
With PTI inputs