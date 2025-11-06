Brazilian Influencer Reacts After Rahul Gandhi Cites Her Photo In ‘Vote Chori’ Charge, Says It Was A Stock Image

The model has now reacted stating that that the picture was an old stock photo from her early modelling days and clarified that she was no longer a model.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: abhijay vaish
Updated on:
Updated on:
Brazilian Influencer Reacts After Rahul Gandhi Cites Her Photo In ‘Vote Chori’ Charge
Rahul Gandhi Photo: Suresh Pandey
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged ‘vote chori’ in the Haryana Assembly elections last year.

  • He displayed the photo of a Brazilian influencer, claiming that it appeared 22 times on the Haryana electoral rolls.

  • The model has now reacted stating that that the picture was an old stock photo from her early modelling days and clarified that she was no longer a model. 

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged ‘vote chori’ in the Haryana Assembly elections last year and displayed the photo of a Brazilian influencer, claiming that it appeared 22 times on the Haryana electoral rolls. The digital influencer named Larissa Nery’s photo was used multiple times with names like Seema, Sweety and Saraswati.

The model has now reacted stating that that the picture was an old stock photo from her early modelling days and clarified that she was no longer a model. 

“Guys, I'm gonna tell you a joke — it's too horrible! They're using an old picture of me for elections in India, showing me as Indian. What a mess! A reporter even reached out to my workplace for an interview. I couldn’t believe it when a friend sent me the photo again,” she said in a video.

“I have absolutely nothing to do with politics in India. My photo was purchased from a stock image platform and used without my involvement. It’s not me, I’ve never even been to India,” she clarified in a video, adding, “I’m a Brazilian digital influencer and a hairdresser, and I love the Indian people.” 

Related Content
Related Content
Priyanka Gandhi - -PTI
Priyanka Gandhi Accuses NDA of ‘Vote Chori’ in Bihar, Says 65 Lakh Names Deleted from Voter List

BY Outlook News Desk

She further stated that a bunch of Indian journalists are looking for her, wanting interviews. “I’ve responded, saying that I’m the so-called ‘mysterious Brazilian model’ — but I’m not even a model,” she emphasised.

Gandhi had alleged that 25 lakh votes were “stolen” in Haryana, accusing the Election Commission of colluding with the BJP to secure its victory in last year’s Assembly elections. 

At a press conference at the party headquarters Indira Bhawan, he alleged that “Operation Sarkar Chori” was carried out to convert a Congress landslide into a BJP win. He also noted that all exit polls had predicted a Congress victory and highlighted a discrepancy between postal ballots and the final results. “In the postal votes, Congress received 73 while the BJP got 17. When I saw this, I found it hard to believe,” Gandhi said.

With PTI inputs

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. New Zealand Vs West Indies Live Score, 2nd T20I: WI Clean Up Robinson, Conway | NZ 72/2 (10)

  2. Royal Challengers Bengaluru Up For Sale: What We Know So Far

  3. WPL 2026: Harmanpreet, Mandhana, Rodrigues Among Stars Retained - Report

  4. PM Modi Meets World Cup-Winning Indian Women’s Cricket Team In New Delhi

  5. India Vs South Africa Tests: IND Squad Announced, Pant And Akash Deep Return; Check Who's In, Who's Out

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jannik Sinner Beats Felix Auger-Aliassime In Paris Masters Final, Reclaims No. 1 Spot

  2. Jannik Sinner Clinches Paris Masters, Reclaims World No. 1 Ranking

  3. Rohan Bopanna Retires: Indian Tennis Legend, 45, Says Goodbye After 20 Years On Tour

  4. Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Cameron Norrie As Spaniard Makes Early Exit

  5. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: November 05, 2025

  2. Rahul Gandhi Unveils Hydrogen Bomb, Says Has ‘100% Proof’ Of 'Vote Chori' In Haryana

  3. Bihar Elections 2025 | In Defence Of Nachaniyas and Launda Naach Natuas

  4. Rs 30 lakh In Fines: JNU’s New Disciplinary Code Reshapes Student Life

  5. The Baahubalis Of Bihar: Muscle And Dynasty Still Shape The Polls

Entertainment News

  1. DIFF 2025 : Kuchar Review | An Unconventional Exploration Of Female Desire Sans Shame

  2. DIFF 2025: Khooh Waala Ghar Review | Of Dust, Debt & Love’s Faint Flicker

  3. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  4. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  5. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

US News

  1. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

  2. Democratic Candidate Mikie Sherrill Elected As New Jersey Governor

  3. New York Mayoral Polls: Zohran Mamdani Wins New York City’s Mayoral Election

  4. Trump Threatens Military Action in Nigeria Over Attacks on Christians

  5. Trump Says Pakistan, China Among Nations Testing Nuclear Weapons; Justifies US Plans to Resume Tests

World News

  1. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

  2. The Password For Lourve Security Was ‘Louvre’: Years of Security Lapses Exposed After Paris Heist

  3. How Mahmood Mamdani, Mira Nair and Rama Duwaji Shaped New York mayor Zohran Mamdani

  4. Zohran Mamdani Creates History By Winning New York Mayoral Race

  5. Mamdani to Trump: ‘You’ll Have to Get Through All of Us’ — Challenges Him on Immigration

Latest Stories

  1. Voting Commences For 121 Seats In First Phase Of Bihar Assembly Elections

  2. Priyanka Gandhi Urges Bihar Voters To Choose Jobs, Education And A Brighter Future

  3. WPL 2026: Harmanpreet, Mandhana, Rodrigues Among Stars Retained - Report

  4. Rajinikanth And Kamal Haasan Team Up For Thalaivar 173; Set For Pongal 2027 Release

  5. Thamma Box Office Collection Day 16: Ayushmann Khurrana-Rashmika Mandanna Starrer Crosses Rs 125 Crore Mark

  6. Top Bihar Leaders Cast Votes Early As First Phase Of Assembly Polls Begins

  7. Over 13% Voter Turnout in First Two Hours of Bihar Assembly Polls

  8. SIR In West Bengal: Over 1.10 Crore Enumeration Forms Distributed In Voter List Revision