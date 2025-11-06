Brazilian Influencer Reacts After Rahul Gandhi Cites Her Photo In ‘Vote Chori’ Charge, Says It Was A Stock Image

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged ‘vote chori’ in the Haryana Assembly elections last year.
He displayed the photo of a Brazilian influencer, claiming that it appeared 22 times on the Haryana electoral rolls.
The model has now reacted stating that that the picture was an old stock photo from her early modelling days and clarified that she was no longer a model.
“Guys, I'm gonna tell you a joke — it's too horrible! They're using an old picture of me for elections in India, showing me as Indian. What a mess! A reporter even reached out to my workplace for an interview. I couldn’t believe it when a friend sent me the photo again,” she said in a video.
“I have absolutely nothing to do with politics in India. My photo was purchased from a stock image platform and used without my involvement. It’s not me, I’ve never even been to India,” she clarified in a video, adding, “I’m a Brazilian digital influencer and a hairdresser, and I love the Indian people.”
She further stated that a bunch of Indian journalists are looking for her, wanting interviews. “I’ve responded, saying that I’m the so-called ‘mysterious Brazilian model’ — but I’m not even a model,” she emphasised.
Gandhi had alleged that 25 lakh votes were “stolen” in Haryana, accusing the Election Commission of colluding with the BJP to secure its victory in last year’s Assembly elections.
At a press conference at the party headquarters Indira Bhawan, he alleged that “Operation Sarkar Chori” was carried out to convert a Congress landslide into a BJP win. He also noted that all exit polls had predicted a Congress victory and highlighted a discrepancy between postal ballots and the final results. “In the postal votes, Congress received 73 while the BJP got 17. When I saw this, I found it hard to believe,” Gandhi said.
With PTI inputs