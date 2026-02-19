Umpire Dies, 15-20 Players Injured In Bee Attack During Cricket Match In Unnao

A 65-year-old umpire died after being stung during a bee attack at a local cricket match in Unnao
Around 15–20 players and officials were injured amid the chaos
The match was halted as victims were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment
According to Police, The incident occurred at Sapru Maidan in Shuklaganj during a KDMA league fixture between YMCC and Paramount when the bees descended on the field, triggering panic among players and officials.
The umpire, identified as Manik Gupta, was officiating the match when he was repeatedly stung and fell unconscious. Despite being rushed first to a private hospital in Shuklaganj and later to Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital in Kanpur, Gupta was declared dead.
Several players and another umpire were also stung and required medical treatment for injuries sustained in the attack. Eyewitnesses described chaotic scenes as people ran for cover while the bees swarmed. Officials from the Kanpur Cricket Association expressed deep sorrow and extended condolences to the bereaved family.
In an official confirmation of the incident, S N Singh, president of the Kanpur Cricket Association, told PTI that umpire Manik Gupta died after being attacked by a swarm of bees during a cricket match in Unnao.
When Gupta was being rushed to the hospital, bees were still clinging to his face and body, Singh said, underscoring the intensity of the attack.
He conveyed heartfelt condolences on behalf of the association, stating that it stands firmly with the bereaved family in this hour of grief.