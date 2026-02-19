Umpire Dies, 15-20 Players Injured In Bee Attack During Cricket Match In Unnao

A 65-year-old umpire died and 15–20 players were injured after a swarm of bees attacked during a local cricket match in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Umpire Dies, 15-20 Players Injured In Bee Attack During Cricket Match In Unnao
Umpire Dies, 15-20 Players Injured In Bee Attack During Cricket Match In Unnao Photo: X
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • A 65-year-old umpire died after being stung during a bee attack at a local cricket match in Unnao

  • Around 15–20 players and officials were injured amid the chaos

  • The match was halted as victims were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment

A 65-year-old umpire died and around 15–20 players were injured after a swarm of bees attacked during a local cricket match in Unnao district, Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday evening.

According to Police, The incident occurred at Sapru Maidan in Shuklaganj during a KDMA league fixture between YMCC and Paramount when the bees descended on the field, triggering panic among players and officials.

The umpire, identified as Manik Gupta, was officiating the match when he was repeatedly stung and fell unconscious. Despite being rushed first to a private hospital in Shuklaganj and later to Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital in Kanpur, Gupta was declared dead.

Several players and another umpire were also stung and required medical treatment for injuries sustained in the attack. Eyewitnesses described chaotic scenes as people ran for cover while the bees swarmed. Officials from the Kanpur Cricket Association expressed deep sorrow and extended condolences to the bereaved family.

In an official confirmation of the incident, S N Singh, president of the Kanpur Cricket Association, told PTI that umpire Manik Gupta died after being attacked by a swarm of bees during a cricket match in Unnao.

Related Content
Related Content

When Gupta was being rushed to the hospital, bees were still clinging to his face and body, Singh said, underscoring the intensity of the attack.

He conveyed heartfelt condolences on behalf of the association, stating that it stands firmly with the bereaved family in this hour of grief.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Blessing Muzarabani Sends Kusal Perera Back After 50-Run Opening

  2. India Women Vs Australia Women Live Score, 2nd T20I: Charani Bowls Tight Last Over | AUS-W 163/5 (20)

  3. India Unbeaten At T20 World Cup 2026: What We Learnt From SKY & Co's Group Stage Matches

  4. Can India Face Pakistan Again In T20 World Cup 2026? Semi-Final And Final Permutations

  5. Shivam Dube, Now India's Premier Power-Hitter? What Is The Method To His Madness?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  2. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  3. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  4. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Significance Of A Decisive Mandate In Bangladesh 

  2. AI Impact Summit 2026: The Dark Side Of Tech, Analysed

  3. Day In Pics: February 18, 2026

  4. AI Impact Summit 2026: The Promise, Power and Pitfalls

  5. Bhagwat Engages Lucknow University Students Amid NSUI Protests Over UGC Debate

Entertainment News

  1. Sidharth Malhotra Mourns The Loss Of His Father Sunil Malhotra In Moving Tribute

  2. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  3. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  4. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  5. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. Indian Victim In Jeffrey Epstein Files?

  2. Burundi Assumes African Union Chairmanship For 2026

  3. BNP Signals Fresh Start in India-Bangladesh Ties After Election Win

  4. 14 Ex-Cricket Captains, Including Kapil Dev And Sunil Gavaskar, Urge Fair Treatment For Imran Khan

  5. France Opens Epstein Probes Into Human Trafficking And Tax Fraud

Latest Stories

  1. West Indies Vs Italy Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026: Toss Update, Playing XI, Weather Forecast

  2. The Kerala Story 2: CM Pinarayi Vijayan Criticises The Film For 'Spreading False Propaganda'

  3. West Indies Vs Italy Highlights, T20 World Cup 2026: Shamar Joseph’s 4-For Seals 42-Run Win For Windies

  4. AI Impact Summit: How The AI Revolution Will Reach Rural India

  5. Afghanistan Releases Three Pakistani Soldiers Captured In October Border Clashes

  6. Oscar-Nominated 'It Was Just an Accident' Co-Writer Released from Iranian Prison

  7. Bengal Vs Jammu & Kashmir Live Streaming, Ranji Trophy Semi-Final Day 4: When And Where To Watch

  8. Salim Khan Health Update: Veteran Screenwriter Put On Ventilator, Surgery Today