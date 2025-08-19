The BJP, eyeing an opportunity for itself in the upcoming polls, has also sharpened its rhetoric. Former state president and national council member K Surendran alleged that the CPI(M) has used government platforms like the Loka Kerala Sabha (World Kerala Assembly) for dubious financial dealings. “The new allegations are serious since they point towards some ministers. The Chief Minister owes an explanation. The foreign trips of the ministers were not undertaken to attract investment, but for illicit financial dealing. When the case involving the chief minister’s daughter surfaced, it was the BJP that exposed the corruption. We will take this one up even more seriously,” he said.