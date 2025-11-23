CPI(M) Supporter Found Hanging At Party Election Office In Kerala's Palakkad

40-year-old CPI(M) activist Sivan found hanging at Padalikkad's temporary election office on November 23, with police probing it as a likely suicide amid no foul play indicators.
Incident mirrors recent suicides like Kannur BLO Aneesh George's, linked to SIR workloads and political threats, fueling union boycotts and opposition demands for election process reforms.
CPI(M) leaders mourn the loss and promise reviews, as Palakkad grapples with internal rifts including death threats to rebels, heightening tensions ahead of December local body polls.
Kerala's already charged political atmosphere, a dedicated supporter of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) was found hanging at the party's local election committee office in Padalikkad, Palakkad district, on Sunday morning. The deceased, identified as 40-year-old Sivan, a long-time party activist, was discovered around 7:30 am inside the makeshift structure set up for the upcoming local body elections, prompting swift police action and an ongoing investigation.
The incident, which unfolded just days before the high-stakes December 2025 local body polls, has intensified scrutiny on the grueling demands placed on grassroots workers amid the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and fierce inter-party rivalries. Padalikkad, a bustling hub in Palakkad known for its robust CPI(M) presence, has been a hotspot of election fervor, with temporary offices like this one buzzing with preparations for voter outreach and booth-level strategies.
Preliminary probes point to suicide, with no immediate signs of foul play, though authorities are delving into Sivan's recent activities, including his role in SIR enumeration duties that have plagued many workers statewide. This tragedy echoes a string of similar incidents in Kerala, where election-related stress has claimed lives, most notably the November 16 suicide of Booth Level Officer Aneesh George in Kannur, attributed to overwhelming workloads and alleged political intimidation from CPI(M) affiliates.