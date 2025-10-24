CPI Rebels Against CPI(M) In Kerala Over PM SHRI Schools, Sparking LDF Turmoil

CPI State Secretary Binoy Viswam lambasted the move as a "violation of coalition ethics" and "discreet pact" that undermines the LDF's longstanding opposition to the "RSS-influenced" NEP, which Kerala has resisted since 2020 over fears of centralization eroding state autonomy. In a letter to LDF convener T.P. Ramakrishnan, the CPI demanded an immediate coalition discussion, warning that the MoU could force NEP implementation through "backdoor" mandates like curriculum alignment and display boards labeling schools as "PM SHRI," while only yielding negligible initial funds tied to utilization certificates. Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil, a CPI leader, echoed that the decision "contravened" the Left's national line, necessitating LDF and Cabinet deliberation for such a "drastic reversal."