Kerala CM Vijayan Rejects 'Good Certificate' For Jamaat-e-Islami Hind

Vijayan accused the UDF of now forming an "alliance" with WPI for upcoming local body elections, calling it a desperate bid for votes despite ideological incompatibilities. He likened JIH to Hindutva groups as "birds of the same feather," both promoting religion-based nationalism and theocratic governance, referencing founder Abul A'la Maududi's teachings that allegedly divided Muslim communities across India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh. The CM emphasized that JIH's electoral involvement began only in 1987, post-LDF's initial term, and the Left has never sought its votes.