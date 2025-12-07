Kerala CM Vijayan Rejects 'Good Certificate' For Jamaat-e-Islami Hind

Vijayan claims CPI(M) and LDF never gave JIH a "good certificate," rejecting alliance accusations and labeling it religious extremists.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan stated on December 7, 2025, that neither the CPI(M) nor the LDF has ever issued a "good certificate" to Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH) or its political arm, the Welfare Party of India (WPI), dismissing allegations of long-standing alliances. Speaking at a 'Meet the Press' program in Kozhikode, Vijayan described JIH as an international organization rooted in "pure religious extremism" and "staunch communalism," asserting that believers of all faiths oppose it.
The remarks respond to criticism from United Democratic Front (UDF) leaders over reported JIH and WPI support for LDF candidates in prior elections, including the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Vijayan highlighted historical context: the UDF government under Oommen Chandy sought to ban JIH in 2014 as an "anti-national" entity under surveillance, filing an affidavit in the Kerala High Court. He noted the Congress-led central government banned JIH in 1992, forcing the group to back LDF in 1996 as a protest against Congress.
Vijayan accused the UDF of now forming an "alliance" with WPI for upcoming local body elections, calling it a desperate bid for votes despite ideological incompatibilities. He likened JIH to Hindutva groups as "birds of the same feather," both promoting religion-based nationalism and theocratic governance, referencing founder Abul A'la Maududi's teachings that allegedly divided Muslim communities across India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh. The CM emphasized that JIH's electoral involvement began only in 1987, post-LDF's initial term, and the Left has never sought its votes.