Kerala ‘Nun’ Arrested For ‘Bomb Attack’ Post Against CM Pinarayi Vijayan

A self-styled nun was arrested on Thursday for reportedly calling for a bombing of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in a social media post.
Teena Jose was charged by the police for allegedly encouraging a bombing of the chief minister in the Facebook comment section of another user's post.
According to police sources, a complaint from a lawyer in New Delhi prompted the launch of the case at the Thiruvananthapuram City Cyber Police Station on Wednesday.
The self-styled nun has been booked under sections 192 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
Police are attempting to trace the Facebook post and Jose will be interrogated soon, officials said.
The incident took place last week when a person named Selton L D’Souza shared a post about the chief minister’s participation in the local body election campaign.
Jose allegedly called for a bombing of CM in the comment, saying that the same world that assassinated a good man like former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi could also do it.
She later received a press release from the religious organisation she had been a part of, indicating that it had cancelled her membership in 2009 and prohibited her from dressing in religious garb.
It also made it clear that she is solely responsible for her own decisions and behaviour.
Jose, a Kochi native who had completed her legal education, was only admitted as an advocate after she petitioned the Kerala High Court and the Supreme Court to overturn laws that prohibited religious people in other professions from practising law.