Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Condemns RSS Song By Students On Vande Bharat Express

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan criticised Southern Railway after students sang an RSS song onboard the Vande Bharat Express. CM called it a breach of constitutional principles and urged public protest.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan RSS song controversy Vande Bharat Express incident
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan File Photo; Representative image
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Kerala CM condemns Southern Railway for making students sing RSS song on Vande Bharat Express.

  • CM calls inclusion of RSS song a violation of constitutional principles and secularism.

  • Southern Railway reportedly deletes social media post after public criticism.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday criticised the Southern Railway over reports that school students were made to sing an RSS song onboard the newly inaugurated Vande Bharat Express from Ernakulam to Bengaluru.

In a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), Vijayan said the act “deserves to be protested.” Visuals aired on television channels reportedly showed the students performing the song during the train’s inauguration.

The Chief Minister described the inclusion of the RSS song, which he said “allegedly constantly spreads anti-religious hatred and communal divisive politics,” in a government event as a breach of constitutional principles. “Using the country’s largest public sector undertaking, the Railways, by the Sangh Parivar for spreading their alleged communal political propaganda, is unacceptable,” he added.

Vijayan also criticised the Southern Railway for sharing clips of the students singing the song on social media with the caption “a patriotic song,” saying it “makes a mockery of the Southern Railway and the Indian national movement.”

“The Railways, which served as the cornerstone of India’s secular nationalism during the freedom struggle, is now supporting the communal agenda of the RSS, which betrayed the freedom struggle,” the Marxist veteran said. He further asserted that the inauguration ceremony had seen “the sneaking-in of extreme Hindutva politics” and contended that narrow political mindsets aimed at undermining secularism were behind the incident.

Related Content
Related Content

Vijayan urged the public to recognise the situation and protest against it. Following widespread criticism, the Southern Railway reportedly removed the social media post.

According to PTI, the incident has sparked debate over the role of government institutions in promoting partisan political agendas.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup Trophy Controversy: BCCI, PCB 'Break Ice', Seeking Amicable Solution - Report

  2. India Vs Australia 5th T20I: Suryakumar Yadav And Co Claim 2-1 Series Victory After Abandonment Of Brisbane Match

  3. Rishabh Pant Retires Hurt During India A Match, Doubts Over Fitness For South Africa Tests - Video

  4. Abhishek Sharma’s Blazing Form Continues As He Sets Fastest 1000 T20I Runs Record

  5. Pakistan Vs South Africa Live Score, 3rd ODI: Quinton De Kock On Song Again With Bat | RSA 102/2 (24)

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Elena Rybakina Reaches WTA Finals Summit Clash With Comeback Win Over Jessica Pegula

  2. ATP Athens Open: Novak Djokovic Downs Yannick Hanfmann To Reach Final

  3. WTA Finals 2025: Aryna Sabalenka Eliminates Coco Gauff To Enter Last Four In Riyadh

  4. Jannik Sinner Beats Felix Auger-Aliassime In Paris Masters Final, Reclaims No. 1 Spot

  5. Jannik Sinner Clinches Paris Masters, Reclaims World No. 1 Ranking

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Bengaluru Weather: Thunderstorms Expected with Moderate Air Quality

  2. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta Says Attempts Were Made To Stall Ayodhya Case Hearing In Supreme Court

  3. Kerala to Host Its First Kumbh Mela In 2026 On Banks Of Bharathapuzha

  4. Gujarat HC Grants Six-Month Bail To Self-Styled Godman Asaram In Rape Case

  5. Cracks Within: How AIADMK’s Internal Discord Could Redefine Tamil Nadu’s Political Balance

Entertainment News

  1. DIFF 2025 : Kuchar Review | An Unconventional Exploration Of Female Desire Sans Shame

  2. Jatadhara Review | In This Supernatural Mess, The Spirit Is Willing But The Screenplay Is Weak

  3. DIFF 2025: Khooh Waala Ghar Review | Of Dust, Debt & Love’s Faint Flicker

  4. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  5. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

US News

  1. ChatGPT Named In California Lawsuits Alleging Role In Suicides And Mental Breakdowns

  2. Trump Says U.S. Will Boycott G-20 In South Africa, Cites Concerns Over Treatment Of White Farmers

  3. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

  4. Democratic Candidate Mikie Sherrill Elected As New Jersey Governor

  5. New York Mayoral Polls: Zohran Mamdani Wins New York City’s Mayoral Election

World News

  1. Indonesia: Explosion at Jakarta Mosque Injures Over 50 Worshippers During Friday Prayers

  2. India Says 44 Nationals Now Serving In Russian Army, Urges Moscow To End Recruitment

  3. Hasina Admits ‘Mistakes’ by Security Forces, Questions Legitimacy of Upcoming Bangladesh Polls

  4. Sudan’s Paramilitary Group Agrees To Humanitarian Ceasefire

  5. Trump Says Pakistan, China Among Nations Testing Nuclear Weapons; Justifies US Plans to Resume Tests

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, November 8, 2025: What’s in Store for Virgo, Scorpio, Aquarius & More

  2. Weekly Horoscope For November 9–15, 2025: Positive Changes And New Beginnings Await Aries, Virgo, And Pisces

  3. Echoes of the Dispossessed: Silence and Survival in Madhya Pradesh’s Adivasi Heartlands

  4. Chirag Paswan: NDA’s Rising Voice Eyes Bigger Role In Bihar 2025

  5. Bihar Elections | The Issue Of Paper Leaks Gets Sidelined As The Jobs Narrative Takes Centre Stage

  6. Indian National Held By RSF Militia In Sudan; Efforts Underway For His Release

  7. MS Dhoni Set To Play IPL 2026, Confirms CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan

  8. Trump Says U.S. Will Boycott G-20 In South Africa, Cites Concerns Over Treatment Of White Farmers