Fire Erupts At Russian Oil Refinery After Ukrainian Strikes

Ukrainian drones struck Russia’s Afipsky refinery, sparking a major fire at a key fuel supplier for the Russian military.
Additional strikes targeted the Beriev military aviation plant and two “shadow fleet” tankers near Turkey’s coastline.
Ukraine says the attacks aimed to disrupt Russia’s logistics chain supplying fuel and aviation support to the frontline.
A large fire broke out at one of southern Russia’s biggest oil refineries early Saturday after Ukrainian forces launched coordinated overnight strikes on multiple strategic facilities, including an aviation plant and two “shadow fleet” tankers operating in the Black Sea.
Ukraine’s military confirmed it had targeted the Afipsky refinery in Russia’s Krasnodar region—one of the country’s major suppliers of diesel and aviation fuel for the war effort. In a statement posted on social media, the military reported explosions followed by a blaze at the refinery, with satellite imagery and regional videos showing flames rising from the complex.
Ukrainian forces also struck the Beriev aviation plant in Russia’s Rostov region, a facility known for producing and maintaining military aircraft. Though Russian authorities have not released full details of the damage, Ukrainian officials said the strike was intended to disrupt aircraft servicing and logistics.
Separately, Ukraine’s SBU security service confirmed it carried out drone attacks on two tankers—Virat and Kairos—near Turkey’s coast late Friday. The vessels, part of Russia’s “shadow fleet” used to skirt oil sanctions, were hit by upgraded Sea Baby naval drones. Turkey’s transport ministry reported both ships were rocked by explosions, with one struck a second time early Saturday.
A Ukrainian intelligence source said the primary objective was to disable a major supply corridor located roughly 200 kilometers from the front line. The Afipsky refinery, in particular, plays a critical role in supplying diesel and aviation kerosene to Russian forces fighting in Ukraine.
The latest round of attacks underscores Kyiv’s strategy of targeting Russia’s oil infrastructure and maritime logistics to weaken military capabilities deep behind the front.