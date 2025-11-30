India Vs South Africa, 1st ODI: See Best Photos From Ranchi's JSCA International Stadium Complex

Stand-in South Africa skipper Aiden Markram won the toss and elected to field against India in the first ODI of the three-match series on Sunday. South Africa have rested skipper Temba Bavuma and spinner Keshav Maharaj. For India, who are without regular skipper Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma will open with Yashasvi Jaiswal. The hosts have gone with three spinners and as many pacers.

India vs South Africa 1st ODI cricket match-KL Rahul
India's captain KL Rahul, right, flips coin for the toss as South Africa's captain Aiden Markram looks on during the first One Day International match between India and South Africa in Ranchi. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
India vs South Africa 1st ODI cricket match-Yashasvi Jaiswal
India's Yashasvi Jaiswal plays a shot during the first One Day International match between India and South Africa in Ranchi. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
India vs South Africa 1st ODI cricket match-Rohit Sharma
India's Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the first One Day International match between India and South Africa in Ranchi. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
India vs South Africa 1st ODI cricket match-
South Africa's Nandre Burger celebrates the wicket of India's Yashasvi Jaiswal during the first One Day International match between India and South Africa in Ranchi. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
India vs South Africa 1st ODI cricket match-Virat Kohli
India's Virat Kohli plays a shot during the first One Day International match between India and South Africa in Ranchi. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
India vs South Africa 1st ODI cricket match-Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma
India's Virat Kohli, right, and India's Rohit Sharma give the fist after scoring runs during the first One Day International match between India and South Africa in Ranchi. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
India vs South Africa 1st ODI cricket match-Rohit Sharma
India's Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the first One Day International match between India and South Africa in Ranchi. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
India vs South Africa 1st ODI cricket match-Virat Kohli
India's Virat Kohli plays a shot during the first One Day International match between India and South Africa in Ranchi. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
India vs South Africa 1st ODI cricket match-Rohit Sharma
India's Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the first One Day International match between India and South Africa in Ranchi. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
India vs South Africa 1st ODI cricket match-Virat Kohli
India's Virat Kohli, left, and India's Rohit Sharma chat during the first One Day International match between India and South Africa in Ranchi. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
India vs South Africa 1st ODI cricket match-Rohit Sharma celebrates fifty runs
India's Rohit Sharma celebrates his fifty runs during the first One Day International match between India and South Africa in Ranchi. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
India vs South Africa 1st ODI cricket match-Virat Kohli celebrates fifty runs
India's Virat Kohli celebrates his fifty runs during the first One Day International match between India and South Africa in Ranchi. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
