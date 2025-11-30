Inter Miami Vs New York City: Allende Hat-Trick Sends Herons To First MLS Cup Final
Inter Miami CF made history on Saturday night, cruising to a 5-1 victory over New York City FC at Chase Stadium to reach the MLS Cup Final for the first time. Tadeo Allende stole the show with a brace in the first 23 minutes, while Mateo Silvetti and Telasco Segovia added late goals, supported by Lionel Messi’s playmaking magic. Justin Haak’s goal for NYC offered brief hope, but Rocco Ríos Novo and Miami’s defense held strong. Allende capped a sensational playoff run with eight goals and earned player of the match honors, as the Herons prepare to host Vancouver Whitecaps next Saturday for a historic final showdown.
