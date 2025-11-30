Inter Miami Vs New York City: Allende Hat-Trick Sends Herons To First MLS Cup Final

Inter Miami CF made history on Saturday night, cruising to a 5-1 victory over New York City FC at Chase Stadium to reach the MLS Cup Final for the first time. Tadeo Allende stole the show with a brace in the first 23 minutes, while Mateo Silvetti and Telasco Segovia added late goals, supported by Lionel Messi’s playmaking magic. Justin Haak’s goal for NYC offered brief hope, but Rocco Ríos Novo and Miami’s defense held strong. Allende capped a sensational playoff run with eight goals and earned player of the match honors, as the Herons prepare to host Vancouver Whitecaps next Saturday for a historic final showdown.

Inter Miami Vs New York City mls cup 2025 eastern conference final-Lionel Messi
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) holds the trophy as Inter Miami players celebrate winning an MLS Eastern Conference final soccer match against New York City FC, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
Inter Miami Vs New York City mls cup 2025 eastern conference final-Messi
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) is congratulated by team co-owner Jorge Mas as Inter Miami celebrates winning an MLS Eastern Conference final soccer match against New York City FC, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
Inter Miami Vs New York City mls cup 2025 eastern conference final-Leo messi
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) lifts the trophy as Inter Miami players celebrate winning an MLS Eastern Conference final soccer match against New York City FC in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
Inter Miami Vs New York City mls cup 2025 eastern conference final-Marcelo Weigandt
New York City FC and Inter Miami players, including defender Marcelo Weigandt (57), who received a yellow card, fight during the first half of an MLS Eastern Conference final soccer match, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
Inter Miami Vs New York City mls cup 2025 eastern conference final-Mateo Silvetti
Inter Miami forward Mateo Silvetti, center, comes under pressure from New York City FC forwards Kevin O'Toole, left, and Julian Fernandez (11) during the second half of an MLS Eastern Conference final soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
Inter Miami Vs New York City mls cup 2025 eastern conference final-Telasco Segovia
Inter Miami midfielder Telasco Segovia, top, celebrates with teammates after scoring the side's fourth goal against New York City FC during the second half of an MLS Eastern Conference final soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
Inter Miami Vs New York City mls cup 2025 eastern conference final-Inter Miami fans
Inter Miami fans wave pink banners at the start of an MLS Eastern Conference final soccer match against New York City FC in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
Inter Miami Vs New York City mls cup 2025 eastern conference final-Javier Mascherano
Inter Miami head coach Javier Mascherano gestures to his players from the sideline during the first half of an MLS Eastern Conference final soccer match against New York City FC in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
Inter Miami Vs New York City mls cup 2025 eastern conference final-Tadeo Allende
Inter Miami forward Tadeo Allende, right, celebrates with defender Jordi Alba after scoring the second goal against New York City FC during the first half of an MLS Eastern Conference final soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
Inter Miami Vs New York City mls cup 2025 eastern conference final-Lionel Messi
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, left,clashes with New York City FC midfielder Aiden O'Neill, right, during the first half of an MLS Eastern Conference final soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
Inter Miami Vs New York City mls cup 2025 eastern conference final-Carlos Alcaraz
Tennis star Carlos Alcaraz, left, talks with Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas at the start of an MLS Eastern Conference final soccer match against New York City FC in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
