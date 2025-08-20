India's Asia Cup Squad: A T20I Statistical Breakdown Of Each Player

Here are the T20I statistical breakdown of the 15 Indian players selected for Asia Cup 2025 squad

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: harsh kumar
Updated on:
Indias Asia Cup 2025 Squad Announcement: Questions Answered
Several emerging players are challenging established names for places in India's Asia Cup 2025 squad. Photo: File/AP
Summary
Summary of this article

  • BCCI announced 15-member squad for Asia Cup 2025 on Tuesday

  • Back in the team, Shubman Gill was named the vice-captain as Iyer and Jaiswal missed the cut

  • Here are the statistical breakdown of each players

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has named a 15-member squad for the Asia Cup 2025, set to be played in the UAE from September 9 to 28.

Suryakumar Yadav will lead the side, with Shubman Gill as his deputy, as India look to defend their title and extend their record haul of eight Asia Cup crowns.

The squad boasts a strong mix of youth and experience, featuring six players who are currently ranked in the ICC’s top 10 across batting, bowling, and all-rounder categories.

With Arshdeep Singh the leading wicket-taker, Jasprit Bumrah the most economical bowler, and Abhishek Sharma boasting the best strike rate among Indian batters, this team looks primed to test itself ahead of the 2026 T20 World Cup.

Suryakumar Yadav – Captain, Batter

India’s skipper and T20I batting mainstay, Suryakumar Yadav has played 83 matches, amassing 2,598 runs. Known globally for his 360-degree strokeplay, he remains India’s most destructive T20 batter. His leadership will be vital, particularly after recovering from sports hernia surgery earlier this year.

Shubman Gill – Vice-Captain, Batter

India’s Test captain Shubman Gill returns to the T20I fold as vice-captain, having last played in July 2024 against Sri Lanka. In 21 T20Is, he has scored 578 runs, including a century, at an impressive strike rate. At just 25, Gill’s rise as an all-format leader continues to gather momentum.

Sanju Samson – Wicketkeeper-Batter

With 42 T20Is under his belt, Sanju Samson has 861 runs to his name. Though consistency has often eluded him, his ability to play fearless cricket in crunch situations makes him a valuable part of India’s middle-order setup.

Jitesh Sharma – Wicketkeeper-Batter

In his short T20I career so far, Jitesh Sharma has featured in nine matches, scoring 100 runs. A power-hitter known for his finishing ability, he adds depth to the squad’s batting reserves and provides a second wicketkeeping option alongside Samson.

Player Role Matches Runs Wickets
Suryakumar Yadav Captain, Batter 83 2598 0
Shubman Gill Vice-Captain, Batter 21 578 0
Sanju Samson Wicketkeeper-Batter 42 861 0
Jitesh Sharma Wicketkeeper-Batter 9 100 0
Rinku Singh Batter 33 546 0
Abhishek Sharma Batting All-Rounder 17 535 6
Tilak Varma Batting All-Rounder 25 749 2
Hardik Pandya All-Rounder 114 1812 94
Shivam Dube All-Rounder 35 531 13
Axar Patel All-Rounder 71 535 71
Kuldeep Yadav Bowler 40 46 69
Varun Chakravarthy Bowler 18 1 33
Arshdeep Singh Bowler 63 71 99
Jasprit Bumrah Bowler 70 8 89
Harshit Rana Bowler 1 0 3

Rinku Singh – Batter

One of India’s most reliable finishers, Rinku Singh has scored 546 runs in 33 T20Is. Despite a below-par IPL 2025, the selectors have kept faith in him, underlining his importance as a lower-middle-order enforcer in tight games.

Abhishek Sharma – Batting All-Rounder

Currently one of the world’s top-ranked T20 batters, Abhishek Sharma has scored 535 runs and picked up 6 wickets in 17 T20Is. His fearless strokeplay gives him the highest batting strike rate among Indian players, while his left-arm spin adds a handy all-round option.

Tilak Varma – Batting All-Rounder

Another of India’s highly ranked T20 batters, Tilak Varma has already established himself in the middle order with 749 runs and 2 wickets in 25 matches. His composure against both pace and spin has seen him become a reliable presence at No. 4.

Hardik Pandya – All-Rounder

India’s premier and top ranked all-rounder, Hardik Pandya, has vast T20I experience with 114 matches. He has contributed 1,812 runs and 94 wickets, making him one of the top-ranked T20 all-rounders globally. His finishing power with the bat and versatility with the ball remain invaluable.

Shivam Dube – All-Rounder

Shivam Dube has played 35 T20Is, scoring 531 runs and claiming 13 wickets. Known for his big-hitting ability against spinners and medium pace bowling, he provides the squad with additional depth in both departments.

Axar Patel – All-Rounder

A reliable three-dimensional player, Axar Patel has represented India in 71 T20Is, scoring 535 runs and taking 71 wickets. His all-round consistency offers balance to the XI, while his ability to bowl in powerplay and death overs makes him tactically versatile.

Kuldeep Yadav – Bowler

India’s premier wrist-spinner, Kuldeep Yadav, has bagged 69 wickets in 40 T20Is, alongside scoring 46 runs with the bat. His ability to dismantle batting lineups in the middle overs continues to make him a key weapon in India’s spin arsenal.

Varun Chakravarthy – Bowler

Ranked among India’s top T20 bowlers, Varun Chakravarthy has claimed 33 wickets in 18 T20Is. His mystery spin makes him difficult to read, and as the world’s No. 4 T20 bowler, he will spearhead India’s spin attack in the Asia Cup.

Arshdeep Singh – Bowler

India’s top-ranked T20 pacer and current leading wicket-taker, Arshdeep Singh has played 63 T20Is, taking 99 wickets with his lethal swing and death bowling. His ability to handle pressure overs makes him indispensable to India’s plans.

Jasprit Bumrah – Bowler

One of the best pacers in world cricket, Jasprit Bumrah has picked up 89 wickets in 70 T20Is, while maintaining India’s best economy rate. Returning fit and firing, Bumrah will spearhead the attack alongside Arshdeep, providing both new-ball bite and death-over mastery.

Harshit Rana – Bowler

The newest face in the squad, Harshit Rana made a dream T20I debut, taking 3 for 33. With raw pace and aggression, he adds a fresh dimension to India’s bowling lineup and will be one to watch as he grows into the international arena.

Published At:
Tags

