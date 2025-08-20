India's Asia Cup Squad: A T20I Statistical Breakdown Of Each Player

BCCI announced 15-member squad for Asia Cup 2025 on Tuesday
Back in the team, Shubman Gill was named the vice-captain as Iyer and Jaiswal missed the cut
Here are the statistical breakdown of each players
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has named a 15-member squad for the Asia Cup 2025, set to be played in the UAE from September 9 to 28.
Suryakumar Yadav will lead the side, with Shubman Gill as his deputy, as India look to defend their title and extend their record haul of eight Asia Cup crowns.
The squad boasts a strong mix of youth and experience, featuring six players who are currently ranked in the ICC’s top 10 across batting, bowling, and all-rounder categories.
With Arshdeep Singh the leading wicket-taker, Jasprit Bumrah the most economical bowler, and Abhishek Sharma boasting the best strike rate among Indian batters, this team looks primed to test itself ahead of the 2026 T20 World Cup.
Suryakumar Yadav – Captain, Batter
India’s skipper and T20I batting mainstay, Suryakumar Yadav has played 83 matches, amassing 2,598 runs. Known globally for his 360-degree strokeplay, he remains India’s most destructive T20 batter. His leadership will be vital, particularly after recovering from sports hernia surgery earlier this year.
Shubman Gill – Vice-Captain, Batter
India’s Test captain Shubman Gill returns to the T20I fold as vice-captain, having last played in July 2024 against Sri Lanka. In 21 T20Is, he has scored 578 runs, including a century, at an impressive strike rate. At just 25, Gill’s rise as an all-format leader continues to gather momentum.
Sanju Samson – Wicketkeeper-Batter
With 42 T20Is under his belt, Sanju Samson has 861 runs to his name. Though consistency has often eluded him, his ability to play fearless cricket in crunch situations makes him a valuable part of India’s middle-order setup.
Jitesh Sharma – Wicketkeeper-Batter
In his short T20I career so far, Jitesh Sharma has featured in nine matches, scoring 100 runs. A power-hitter known for his finishing ability, he adds depth to the squad’s batting reserves and provides a second wicketkeeping option alongside Samson.
|Player
|Role
|Matches
|Runs
|Wickets
|Suryakumar Yadav
|Captain, Batter
|83
|2598
|0
|Shubman Gill
|Vice-Captain, Batter
|21
|578
|0
|Sanju Samson
|Wicketkeeper-Batter
|42
|861
|0
|Jitesh Sharma
|Wicketkeeper-Batter
|9
|100
|0
|Rinku Singh
|Batter
|33
|546
|0
|Abhishek Sharma
|Batting All-Rounder
|17
|535
|6
|Tilak Varma
|Batting All-Rounder
|25
|749
|2
|Hardik Pandya
|All-Rounder
|114
|1812
|94
|Shivam Dube
|All-Rounder
|35
|531
|13
|Axar Patel
|All-Rounder
|71
|535
|71
|Kuldeep Yadav
|Bowler
|40
|46
|69
|Varun Chakravarthy
|Bowler
|18
|1
|33
|Arshdeep Singh
|Bowler
|63
|71
|99
|Jasprit Bumrah
|Bowler
|70
|8
|89
|Harshit Rana
|Bowler
|1
|0
|3
Rinku Singh – Batter
One of India’s most reliable finishers, Rinku Singh has scored 546 runs in 33 T20Is. Despite a below-par IPL 2025, the selectors have kept faith in him, underlining his importance as a lower-middle-order enforcer in tight games.
Abhishek Sharma – Batting All-Rounder
Currently one of the world’s top-ranked T20 batters, Abhishek Sharma has scored 535 runs and picked up 6 wickets in 17 T20Is. His fearless strokeplay gives him the highest batting strike rate among Indian players, while his left-arm spin adds a handy all-round option.
Tilak Varma – Batting All-Rounder
Another of India’s highly ranked T20 batters, Tilak Varma has already established himself in the middle order with 749 runs and 2 wickets in 25 matches. His composure against both pace and spin has seen him become a reliable presence at No. 4.
Hardik Pandya – All-Rounder
India’s premier and top ranked all-rounder, Hardik Pandya, has vast T20I experience with 114 matches. He has contributed 1,812 runs and 94 wickets, making him one of the top-ranked T20 all-rounders globally. His finishing power with the bat and versatility with the ball remain invaluable.
Shivam Dube – All-Rounder
Shivam Dube has played 35 T20Is, scoring 531 runs and claiming 13 wickets. Known for his big-hitting ability against spinners and medium pace bowling, he provides the squad with additional depth in both departments.
Axar Patel – All-Rounder
A reliable three-dimensional player, Axar Patel has represented India in 71 T20Is, scoring 535 runs and taking 71 wickets. His all-round consistency offers balance to the XI, while his ability to bowl in powerplay and death overs makes him tactically versatile.
Kuldeep Yadav – Bowler
India’s premier wrist-spinner, Kuldeep Yadav, has bagged 69 wickets in 40 T20Is, alongside scoring 46 runs with the bat. His ability to dismantle batting lineups in the middle overs continues to make him a key weapon in India’s spin arsenal.
Varun Chakravarthy – Bowler
Ranked among India’s top T20 bowlers, Varun Chakravarthy has claimed 33 wickets in 18 T20Is. His mystery spin makes him difficult to read, and as the world’s No. 4 T20 bowler, he will spearhead India’s spin attack in the Asia Cup.
Arshdeep Singh – Bowler
India’s top-ranked T20 pacer and current leading wicket-taker, Arshdeep Singh has played 63 T20Is, taking 99 wickets with his lethal swing and death bowling. His ability to handle pressure overs makes him indispensable to India’s plans.
Jasprit Bumrah – Bowler
One of the best pacers in world cricket, Jasprit Bumrah has picked up 89 wickets in 70 T20Is, while maintaining India’s best economy rate. Returning fit and firing, Bumrah will spearhead the attack alongside Arshdeep, providing both new-ball bite and death-over mastery.
Harshit Rana – Bowler
The newest face in the squad, Harshit Rana made a dream T20I debut, taking 3 for 33. With raw pace and aggression, he adds a fresh dimension to India’s bowling lineup and will be one to watch as he grows into the international arena.