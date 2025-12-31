Sunrisers Eastern Cape Vs Paarl Royals Live Streaming, SA20: Toss Update, Playing XIs

Sunrisers Eastern Cape Vs Paarl Royals, SA20: Captain Speak

David Miller: We obviously wanted to bat as well, but it is what it is. It’s a used wicket, but you never know how it’s going to turn out. The guys are well prepared. It wasn’t a great start in the first game, but we’re keen to turn it around. It was only the first game, so there hasn’t been too much chat - everyone knows what they need to do, and the guys are good enough to bounce back. It’s about getting into the battle, staying competitive throughout the campaign, and taking it one ball at a time. Hopefully we put it all together today.