Sunrisers Eastern Cape Vs Paarl Royals Live Streaming, SA20: Toss Update, Playing XIs

Sunrisers Eastern Cape face Paarl Royals in Match 7 of SA20
Check the live streaming details below
The Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Paarl Royals lock horns in Match 7 of the SA20 2025-26 at St George’s Park, Gqeberha, with the hosts looking to extend their strong start to the season. Sunrisers have been impressive so far, winning both of their opening games and sitting high on the points table.
Their batting has been led by experienced campaigners and explosive hitters, while their pace attack, spearheaded by the likes of Anrich Nortje and the form of Quinton de Kock, has provided timely breakthroughs. The pitch at St George’s Park is expected to offer good pace and bounce, making it an ideal contest for Sunrisers’ balanced lineup.
On the other hand, the Paarl Royals are yet to open their account this season and will be desperate to turn things around after a heavy defeat to the Sunrisers earlier in the tournament. Head-to-head history slightly favours Sunrisers, who have won the majority of previous encounters between the two franchises.
Sunrisers Eastern Cape Vs Paarl Royals, SA20: Toss
Sunrisers Eastern Cape have won the toss and have opted to bat.
Sunrisers Eastern Cape Vs Paarl Royals, SA20: Playing XIs
Paarl Royals: Asa Tribe, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Rubin Hermann, Kyle Verreynne(w), David Miller(c), Keagan Lion Cachet, Delano Potgieter, Bjorn Fortuin, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Nqobani Mokoena, Ottneil Baartman
Sunrisers Eastern Cape: Jonny Bairstow, Quinton de Kock(w), Matthew Breetzke, Jordan Hermann, Tristan Stubbs(c), Lewis Gregory, Marco Jansen, Senuran Muthusamy, Tharindu Rathnayake, Anrich Nortje, Adam Milne
Sunrisers Eastern Cape Vs Paarl Royals, SA20: Captain Speak
David Miller: We obviously wanted to bat as well, but it is what it is. It’s a used wicket, but you never know how it’s going to turn out. The guys are well prepared. It wasn’t a great start in the first game, but we’re keen to turn it around. It was only the first game, so there hasn’t been too much chat - everyone knows what they need to do, and the guys are good enough to bounce back. It’s about getting into the battle, staying competitive throughout the campaign, and taking it one ball at a time. Hopefully we put it all together today.
They’re a really well-balanced team with all bases covered, so for us it’s about doing the basics really well, sticking to our plans and strengths, adapting quickly to the windy conditions, and giving ourselves the best chance to win. We’ve made one change - Vishen Halambage goes out and Keegan Lion Cachet comes in.
Tristan Stubbs: We want to bat first. It’s a used wicket with a light westerly blowing. It’s usually a batting wicket, so those are the reasons behind batting first. Obviously the bonus-point win is nice, but it’s a new game - we start 0 /0. We’ve got to do the basics well again and put in a good performance. It is a used surface, but I think the cloud cover will help it a bit and keep it together, so it should play well today. No changes, same team.
Sunrisers Eastern Cape Vs Paarl Royals, SA20: Live Streaming
Where will the Sunrisers Eastern Cape Vs Paarl Royals, SA20 2025-26 match be telecast and live streamed?
The Sunrisers Eastern Cape Vs Paarl Royals, SA20 2025-26 match will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. It will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.