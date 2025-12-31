Sunrisers Eastern Cape Vs Paarl Royals Live Streaming, SA20: Toss Update, Playing XIs

Get all the information about the fifth match of SA20 2025-26 between Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Paarl Royals: preview, toss update, playing XIs, squads and live streaming information

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Sunrisers Eastern Cape Vs Paarl Royals Live Streaming, SA20: Toss Update, Playing XIs
Sunrisers Eastern Cape Vs Paarl Royals Live Streaming, SA20: Toss Update, Playing XIs | Photo: Special Arrangement
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Sunrisers Eastern Cape face Paarl Royals in Match 7 of SA20

  • SEC won the toss and opted to bat first

  • Check the live streaming details below

The Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Paarl Royals lock horns in Match 7 of the SA20 2025-26 at St George’s Park, Gqeberha, with the hosts looking to extend their strong start to the season. Sunrisers have been impressive so far, winning both of their opening games and sitting high on the points table.

Their batting has been led by experienced campaigners and explosive hitters, while their pace attack, spearheaded by the likes of Anrich Nortje and the form of Quinton de Kock, has provided timely breakthroughs. The pitch at St George’s Park is expected to offer good pace and bounce, making it an ideal contest for Sunrisers’ balanced lineup.

On the other hand, the Paarl Royals are yet to open their account this season and will be desperate to turn things around after a heavy defeat to the Sunrisers earlier in the tournament. Head-to-head history slightly favours Sunrisers, who have won the majority of previous encounters between the two franchises.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape Vs Paarl Royals, SA20: Toss

Sunrisers Eastern Cape have won the toss and have opted to bat.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape Vs Paarl Royals, SA20: Playing XIs

Paarl Royals: Asa Tribe, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Rubin Hermann, Kyle Verreynne(w), David Miller(c), Keagan Lion Cachet, Delano Potgieter, Bjorn Fortuin, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Nqobani Mokoena, Ottneil Baartman

Related Content
Related Content

Sunrisers Eastern Cape: Jonny Bairstow, Quinton de Kock(w), Matthew Breetzke, Jordan Hermann, Tristan Stubbs(c), Lewis Gregory, Marco Jansen, Senuran Muthusamy, Tharindu Rathnayake, Anrich Nortje, Adam Milne

Sunrisers Eastern Cape Vs Paarl Royals, SA20: Captain Speak

David Miller: We obviously wanted to bat as well, but it is what it is. It’s a used wicket, but you never know how it’s going to turn out. The guys are well prepared. It wasn’t a great start in the first game, but we’re keen to turn it around. It was only the first game, so there hasn’t been too much chat - everyone knows what they need to do, and the guys are good enough to bounce back. It’s about getting into the battle, staying competitive throughout the campaign, and taking it one ball at a time. Hopefully we put it all together today.

They’re a really well-balanced team with all bases covered, so for us it’s about doing the basics really well, sticking to our plans and strengths, adapting quickly to the windy conditions, and giving ourselves the best chance to win. We’ve made one change - Vishen Halambage goes out and Keegan Lion Cachet comes in.

Tristan Stubbs: We want to bat first. It’s a used wicket with a light westerly blowing. It’s usually a batting wicket, so those are the reasons behind batting first. Obviously the bonus-point win is nice, but it’s a new game - we start 0 /0. We’ve got to do the basics well again and put in a good performance. It is a used surface, but I think the cloud cover will help it a bit and keep it together, so it should play well today. No changes, same team.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape Vs Paarl Royals, SA20: Live Streaming

Where will the Sunrisers Eastern Cape Vs Paarl Royals, SA20 2025-26 match be telecast and live streamed?

The Sunrisers Eastern Cape Vs Paarl Royals, SA20 2025-26 match will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. It will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 4 LIVE Updates: Sarfaraz Khan Scores Century For Mumbai; Prabhsimran Powers Punjab Win

  2. Himachal Pradesh Vs Punjab Highlights, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: PUN Chase Comfortably To Beat HP By 6 Wickets

  3. Jharkhand Vs Tamil Nadu LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Utkarsh Singh Guides JHKD To 9-Wicket Win Over TN

  4. Assam Vs Uttar Pradesh LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Aryan Juyal’s 150 Powers UP To 291/2

  5. Delhi Vs Odisha LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: ODI Beat DEL By 79 Runs After Bowling Them Out For 193

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Nick Kyrgios Vs Aryna Sabalenka: Australian Wins Battle Of The Sexes Showdown In Dubai

  2. Nick Kyrgios Defeats Aryna Sabalenka In ‘Battle of the Sexes’ Showdown In Dubai

  3. Sabalenka Vs Kyrgios Highlights, Battle Of The Sexes: Australian Wins In Straight Sets Against Belarusian In Dubai

  4. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Nick Kyrgios: Indian AI Startup KPro To Power ‘Battle Of The Sexes’ In Dubai

  5. 'Battle Of The Sexes' Preview: All You Need To Know About Sabalenka Vs Kyrgios Clash

Badminton News

  1. Indian Badminton Year-Ender: Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Deliver Highs As Youth Offer Hope In 2025

  2. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  5. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Over 360 Families Affected As Assam Govt Clears 87 Acres Of Grazing Land

  2. Outlook Year-Ender 2025: Biggest Voices Of Dissent From Journalists To Stand-Up Comedians

  3. Outlook 30th Anniversary Issue: Imagined Spaces As Resistance, Rememberance

  4. Tamil Nadu Teens Arrested for Attacking Migrant Worker With Machetes

  5. Goa Nightclub Fire: Victims Allege No Extinguishers

Entertainment News

  1. 100 Years of Battleship Potemkin | Fascinating Fascism In Films, A Century On

  2. Rajesh Khanna: End Of A Dream

  3. Farooq Shaikh Death Anniversary | On Warm Memories And Difficult Goodbyes

  4. Outlook’s Picks: 6 Best Indian Indie Films Of 2025

  5. Outlook’s Picks | 7 Standout Hindi OTT Shows In 2025

US News

  1. Trump-Zelenskyy Meet: Ukraine-Russia Peace Deal 'Closer Than Ever'

  2. India Flags Concern Over Mass H-1B Visa Interview Cancellations

  3. Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson, Threat Charges

  4. Epstein Files, Including Trump Photo, Vanish From DOJ Website

  5. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

World News

  1. Trump-Zelenskyy Meet: Ukraine-Russia Peace Deal 'Closer Than Ever'

  2. Russia, Ukraine Trade Accusations Over Alleged Drone Attack On Putin Residence

  3. Turkey Detains 110 Suspects In Islamic State After Deadly Clash

  4. Khaleda Zia: The End of a Political Legacy

  5. Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar To Attend Khaleda Zia’s Funeral Ceremony

Latest Stories

  1. Outlook Anniversary Issue: Notes From An imaginary Notebook

  2. Leo Yearly Horoscope 2026: Career Challenges, Financial Balance, Love Growth & Health Awareness

  3. Mohanlal's Mother Passes Away: Mammootty, Kamal Haasan, Chiranjeevi And Others Offer Heartfelt Condolences

  4. Bengal Vs Jammu And Kashmir Highlights, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Bengal Cruise To 64/1 In 9.3 Overs To Seal Easy Win

  5. Indore Water Contamination Deaths: Locals Claim 8, Govt Confirms 3

  6. Jharkhand Vs Tamil Nadu LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Utkarsh Singh Guides JHKD To 9-Wicket Win Over TN

  7. Himachal Pradesh Vs Punjab Highlights, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: PUN Chase Comfortably To Beat HP By 6 Wickets

  8. Mask OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Kavin-Andrea Jeremiah Starrer Tamil Action-Thriller