Makers Of Rajinikanth's Coolie Accepted ‘A’ Certificate After Refusing To Make More Cuts, CBFC Tells Madras High Court

Ahead of its release, Rajinikanth starrer Coolie received an 'A' certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), which means that the film is prohibited to watch by anybody under the age of 18, in theatres for excessive violence, sexual content, or offensive language. Lokesh Kanagaraj's directorial hit the screens on August 14. Now, in less than a week of its release, it has landed in a legal tussle, as Sun Pictures, the makers of Coolie approached the Madras High Court, contesting the censor board's decision to issue the film an A certificate.