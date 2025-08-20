Stars Of The Open 2025 Guide: Live Streaming, Preview, Players - All You Need To Know

Here's all you need to know about the much-awaited exhibition event 'Stars of the Open 2025' - schedule, players and preview

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
US Open Tennis Championships 2024
US Open Tennis Championships Photo: AP/Julia Nikhinson
info_icon

US Open icons will be taking to court for the much-awaited 'Stars of the Open' which returns for the third consecutive year at Flushing Meadows with it's bit of exhibition matches featuring some of the top stars of forgone as well as current era. Stars of the Open 2025 will take place on Thursday, August 21 at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Players featuring at the event will be 2023 US Open champion Coco Gauff, alongside young tennis star Joao Fonseca as well as eight-time Grand Slam singles champion, Andre Agassi.

Others include, seven-time Grand Slam women's singles champion Venus Williams, and John McEnroe. They will be joined by former US Open champions Andry Roddick, and Juan Martin del Potro, as well as American wheelchair stars Dana Mathewson and Casey Ratzlaff.

Fans will have some surprise in store as well as the tennis stars will be taking on some world-famous celebs. Though no names have been mentioned, but in the past the likes of NBA star Jimmy Buter, multiplatinum recording artist Sebastian Yatra featured in a doubles match alongside Carlos Alcaraz and Frances Tiafoe.

U.S. Open Tennis 2025: Dates

The U.S. Open Tennis 2025 will start from August 25 to September 7, 2025, that will host some top action, celebrity sightings, and the on-court drama at Flushing Meadows.

Stars Of The Open 2025 - Match Schedule

  • Match 1: Coco Gauff/Andre Agassi versus Venus Williams/John McEnroe

  • Match 2: João Fonseca/Juan Martín Del Potro versus Andy Roddick/Alex Michelsen

  • Match 3: Gaël Monfils/Elina Svitolina versus Flavia Panetta/Flavio Cobolli

  • Match 4: Dana Mathewson/Jack Sock versus Bethanie Mattek-Sands/Casey Ratzlaff

*Participants subject to change.

Stars Of The Open 2025 - Live Streaming

Catch all the action of the US Open 2025, LIVE on JioHotstar and the Star Sports Network. However, there is no specific information regarding the telecast of Stars of the Open 2025 exhibition matches.

Published At:
Tags

