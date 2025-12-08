Morocco Vs Saudi Arabia Live Streaming, FIFA Arab Cup 2025: Preview, Head-To-Head – All You Need To Know

Morocco vs Saudi Arabia Live Streaming, FIFA Arab Cup 2025: Find out all about the Group B match between Morocco and Saudi Arabia, including match preview, head-to-head records, live streaming details, and more

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Morocco vs Saudi Arabia Live Streaming, FIFA Arab Cup 2025 Preview Head-To-Head
Morocco's Marwane Saadane in action during the FIFA Arab Cup match against Oman on December 5, 2025. | Photo: X/EnMaroc
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Morocco face Saudi Arabia in FIFA Arab Cup Group B fixture on Monday

  • Morocco need to win the match to qualify for quarter-finals; Saudi Arabia already through

  • Morocco vs Saudi Arabia available on Alkass and Shoof

Morocco and Saudi Arabia face off on Monday at Lusail Stadium in Qatar in a high-stakes finale to Group B at the Arab Cup 2025. Saudi Arabia arrive already assured of a quarter-final berth, while Morocco – sitting second on four points – must secure a win to guarantee their place in the knockout stage.

Morocco opened their tournament with a confident 3-1 win over Comoros, built on a commanding first-half display featuring goals from Soufiane Bouftini, Tarik Tissoudali, and Karim El Berkaoui.

However, their momentum stalled in a goalless draw with Oman. With qualification on the line, the Atlas Lions know only a winning performance against Saudi Arabia will settle matters on their terms.

Saudi Arabia enter the contest full of belief after two straight wins, which included a 2-1 victory over Oman and a 3-1 result against Comoros.

The Green Falcons top the group with six points and will be eager to complete a perfect group-stage campaign, boosting their confidence ahead of the quarter-finals, where they will be searching for their third Arab Cup title.

While a draw would be enough to see them through, Morocco will push for a win that could elevate them to first place. For Saudi Arabia, the fixture presents an opportunity to extend their perfect run before the tournament enters its elimination phase.

Related Content
Related Content

Morocco vs Saudi Arabia: Head-To-Head

Morocco and Saudi Arabia have faced each other seven times. The Green Falcons and the Atlas Lions have been equally dominant, with both winning three games. Only one match back in 1976 ended as a draw.

The last time these two sides met was in the 2021 FIFA Arab Cup, where Morocco defeated Saudi Arabia 1-0.

Morocco vs Saudi Arabia, FIFA Arab Cup 2025: Live Streaming Details

Despite earning FIFA recognition in 2021, the FIFA Arab Cup 2025 will not be live-streamed on the FIFA+ platform. Instead, fans in India can watch the Morocco vs Saudi Arabia match live on the Alkass YouTube channel and the Shoof app and website for free.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs South Africa Prediction, 1st T20I: Check Out Head-To-Head Record, Key Stats

  2. Shubman Gill Shares Honest Update After Neck Injury Layoff Ahead Of India Vs South Africa T20I Series - Video

  3. IND Vs RSA, 1st T20I: Will Samson Play Or Jitesh? Here's What Skipper Suryakumar Said In Cuttack

  4. ICC In Hot Water After JioStar Wants To Exit Media Rights Deal For T20 World Cup 2026: Report

  5. Shakib Al Hasan Withdraws Retirement From Tests And T20Is; Admits To Chucking 'Intentionally' In County Game

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  3. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Fear And Confusion In Jharkhand As 12L Voters Flagged for Deletion

  2. Workers From Nepal, Uttarakhand, Tourists From Delhi - List Of Goa Nightclub Fire Victims

  3. Dileep & Kerala Actress Abduction And Rape Case: Verdict On December 8

  4. Government Deleted 2.49 Crore Ration Cards In Five Years; The Story Behind The Numbers

  5. DGCA Grants IndiGo 24-Hour Extension To Respond To Show-Cause Notice

Entertainment News

  1. An Unbridled Blooming: The Emerging Landscape Of Girlhood In Cinema

  2. Retro Express | Objection My Lord! This Is Not How Things Happen In Courts

  3. Dhurandhar Review | An Occasionally Gripping Spy Drama Consumed By Pakistan, Persecution & Propaganda

  4. The Dhanush Phenomenon: Masculinity, Vulnerability And Stardom

  5. Gustaakh Ishq Review | An Itr-Drenched Ode To A Bygone Era

US News

  1. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  2. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  3. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  4. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  5. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

World News

  1. Troops From Ghana, Ivory Coast, Nigeria, Sierra Leone Deployed In Benin After Failed Coup

  2. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  3. Nepal's New Banknote: A Quiet Rebellion Against India's Overreach

  4. Nepal: PM Karki Reviews Election Preparations with Parties, Poll Officials And Gen Z Delegates

  5. Sri Lanka: Cyclone Ditwah Kills Over 480, Caused Severe Nationwide Damage

Latest Stories

  1. Fear And Confusion In Jharkhand As 12L Voters Flagged for Deletion

  2. Government Deleted 2.49 Crore Ration Cards In Five Years; The Story Behind The Numbers

  3. DGCA Grants IndiGo 24-Hour Extension To Respond To Show-Cause Notice

  4. Workers From Nepal, Uttarakhand, Tourists From Delhi - List Of Goa Nightclub Fire Victims

  5. Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Lando Norris Clinches Maiden F1 Title With Third-Place Finish

  6. Bigg Boss 19 Winner: Gaurav Khanna Lifts The Grand Trophy; Takes Home Rs 50 Lakh

  7. Troops From Ghana, Ivory Coast, Nigeria, Sierra Leone Deployed In Benin After Failed Coup

  8. AIIMS Urology Department Marks One Year Of Independent Renal Transplants, Easing Wait For Patients