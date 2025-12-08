Morocco Vs Saudi Arabia Live Streaming, FIFA Arab Cup 2025: Preview, Head-To-Head – All You Need To Know

Morocco face Saudi Arabia in FIFA Arab Cup Group B fixture on Monday
Morocco need to win the match to qualify for quarter-finals; Saudi Arabia already through
Morocco vs Saudi Arabia available on Alkass and Shoof
Morocco and Saudi Arabia face off on Monday at Lusail Stadium in Qatar in a high-stakes finale to Group B at the Arab Cup 2025. Saudi Arabia arrive already assured of a quarter-final berth, while Morocco – sitting second on four points – must secure a win to guarantee their place in the knockout stage.
Morocco opened their tournament with a confident 3-1 win over Comoros, built on a commanding first-half display featuring goals from Soufiane Bouftini, Tarik Tissoudali, and Karim El Berkaoui.
However, their momentum stalled in a goalless draw with Oman. With qualification on the line, the Atlas Lions know only a winning performance against Saudi Arabia will settle matters on their terms.
Saudi Arabia enter the contest full of belief after two straight wins, which included a 2-1 victory over Oman and a 3-1 result against Comoros.
The Green Falcons top the group with six points and will be eager to complete a perfect group-stage campaign, boosting their confidence ahead of the quarter-finals, where they will be searching for their third Arab Cup title.
While a draw would be enough to see them through, Morocco will push for a win that could elevate them to first place. For Saudi Arabia, the fixture presents an opportunity to extend their perfect run before the tournament enters its elimination phase.
Morocco vs Saudi Arabia: Head-To-Head
Morocco and Saudi Arabia have faced each other seven times. The Green Falcons and the Atlas Lions have been equally dominant, with both winning three games. Only one match back in 1976 ended as a draw.
The last time these two sides met was in the 2021 FIFA Arab Cup, where Morocco defeated Saudi Arabia 1-0.
Morocco vs Saudi Arabia, FIFA Arab Cup 2025: Live Streaming Details
Despite earning FIFA recognition in 2021, the FIFA Arab Cup 2025 will not be live-streamed on the FIFA+ platform. Instead, fans in India can watch the Morocco vs Saudi Arabia match live on the Alkass YouTube channel and the Shoof app and website for free.