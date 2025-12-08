Morocco Vs Saudi Arabia LIVE Score, FIFA Arab Cup: Atlas Lions Face Perfect Falcons In Group B Decider

Morocco vs Saudi Arabia LIVE Score: KSA Playing XI
Starting XI: Abdulrahman Al Sanbi; Ali Majrashi, Nawaf Boushal, Abdulelah Al-Amri, Waleed Al-Ahmed, Mohammed Sulaiman; Abdulrahman Alobud, Musab Al Juwayr, Murad Al Hawsawi, Saleh Abu Al-Shamat; Saleh Al-Shehri (c).
Bench: Raghad Al-Najjar (gk), Nawaf Al-Aqidi (gk), Hassan Al Tambakti, Abdullah Al-Khaibari, Nasser Al-Dawsari, Salem Al-Dawsari, Mohamed Kanno, Mohammed Abu Al-Shamat, Ayman Yahya, Firas Al-Buraikan, Abdullah Al-Hamdan.
Morocco vs Saudi Arabia LIVE Score: MAR Playing XI
Starting XI: El Mehdi Benabid; Marwane Saadane, Hamza El Moussaoui, Soufiane Bouftini, Mohamed Boulacsout; Anas Bach, Mohamed Rabie Hrimat (c), Walid El Karti; Amine Zouhzouh, Karim El Berkaoui, Tarik Tissoudali.
Bench: Rachid Ghanimi (gk), Salaheddine Chihab (gk), Mohamed Moufid, Marouane Louadni, Mahmoud Bentayg, Mounir Chouair, Sabir Bougrine, Ashraf El Mahdioui, Walid Azarou, Oussama Tannane.
Morocco vs Saudi Arabia LIVE Score: Group B Points Table
|Pos
|Team
|Pld
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Saudi Arabia (A)
|2
|2
|0
|0
|+3
|6
|2
|Morocco
|2
|1
|1
|0
|+2
|4
|3
|Oman
|2
|0
|1
|1
|-1
|1
|4
|Comoros (E)
|2
|0
|0
|2
|-4
|0
Morocco vs Saudi Arabia LIVE Score: Head-To-Head
Matches played: 7
Morocco wins: 3
Saudi Arabia wins: 3
Draws: 1
The last time these two sides met was in the FIFA Arab Cup 2021 group stage, where Morocco won 1-0 against Saudi Arabia at the Al Thumama Stadium.
Morocco vs Saudi Arabia LIVE Score: Match Details
Fixture: Morocco vs Saudi Arabia, Group B Matchday 3
Venue: Lusail Stadium, Qatar
Date: Monday, December 8, 2025
Time: 10:30 PM IST
Live Streaming: Alkass YouTube channel, Shoof
Morocco vs Saudi Arabia LIVE Score: Welcome!
Hello, football fans! This is the start of our live blog covering Morocco’s match against Saudi Arabia. With Saudi Arabia chasing perfection and Morocco needing to seal qualification, this clash promises high stakes and intensity under the lights in Doha. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released.