Morocco Vs Saudi Arabia LIVE Score, FIFA Arab Cup: Atlas Lions Face Perfect Falcons In Group B Decider

Morocco vs Saudi Arabia Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup 2025: Follow the play-by-play updates from the MAR vs KSA, Group B Matchday 3 fixture at Al Bayt Stadium on December 8, 2025

Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Morocco vs Saudi Arabia live score FIFA Arab Cup 2025 Group B updates Lusail Stadium
Morocco vs Saudi Arabia Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup 2025 Group B Matchday 3. | Photo: X
Welcome to the live coverage of the FIFA Arab Cup 2025 Group B fixture between Morocco and Saudi Arabia at the Lusail Stadium in Doha, Qatar, on Monday, December 8, 2025. Saudi Arabia, under Herve Renard, have already qualified for the knockout stage after back-to-back wins over Oman and Comoros, and now aim to finish the group with a perfect record. Morocco, meanwhile, sit second after a 3-1 victory over Comoros and a goalless draw with Oman, meaning a point tonight will be enough to secure their place in the quarter-finals. Follow the live scores and updates from the Morocco vs Saudi Arabia football match right here.
LIVE UPDATES

Morocco vs Saudi Arabia LIVE Score: KSA Playing XI

Starting XI: Abdulrahman Al Sanbi; Ali Majrashi, Nawaf Boushal, Abdulelah Al-Amri, Waleed Al-Ahmed, Mohammed Sulaiman; Abdulrahman Alobud, Musab Al Juwayr, Murad Al Hawsawi, Saleh Abu Al-Shamat; Saleh Al-Shehri (c).

Bench: Raghad Al-Najjar (gk), Nawaf Al-Aqidi (gk), Hassan Al Tambakti, Abdullah Al-Khaibari, Nasser Al-Dawsari, Salem Al-Dawsari, Mohamed Kanno, Mohammed Abu Al-Shamat, Ayman Yahya, Firas Al-Buraikan, Abdullah Al-Hamdan.

Morocco vs Saudi Arabia LIVE Score: MAR Playing XI

Starting XI: El Mehdi Benabid; Marwane Saadane, Hamza El Moussaoui, Soufiane Bouftini, Mohamed Boulacsout; Anas Bach, Mohamed Rabie Hrimat (c), Walid El Karti; Amine Zouhzouh, Karim El Berkaoui, Tarik Tissoudali.

Bench: Rachid Ghanimi (gk), Salaheddine Chihab (gk), Mohamed Moufid, Marouane Louadni, Mahmoud Bentayg, Mounir Chouair, Sabir Bougrine, Ashraf El Mahdioui, Walid Azarou, Oussama Tannane.

Morocco vs Saudi Arabia LIVE Score: Group B Points Table

PosTeamPldWDLGDPts
1Saudi Arabia (A)2200+36
2Morocco2110+24
3Oman2011-11
4Comoros (E)2002-40

Morocco vs Saudi Arabia LIVE Score: Head-To-Head

  • Matches played: 7

  • Morocco wins: 3

  • Saudi Arabia wins: 3

  • Draws: 1

The last time these two sides met was in the FIFA Arab Cup 2021 group stage, where Morocco won 1-0 against Saudi Arabia at the Al Thumama Stadium.

Morocco vs Saudi Arabia LIVE Score: Match Details

  • Fixture: Morocco vs Saudi Arabia, Group B Matchday 3

  • Venue: Lusail Stadium, Qatar

  • Date: Monday, December 8, 2025

  • Time: 10:30 PM IST

  • Live Streaming: Alkass YouTube channel, Shoof

Morocco vs Saudi Arabia LIVE Score: Welcome!

Hello, football fans! This is the start of our live blog covering Morocco’s match against Saudi Arabia. With Saudi Arabia chasing perfection and Morocco needing to seal qualification, this clash promises high stakes and intensity under the lights in Doha. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released.

Published At:
Tags

MOST POPULAR

WATCH

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

PHOTOS

