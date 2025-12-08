Morocco Vs Saudi Arabia LIVE Score, FIFA Arab Cup: Atlas Lions Face Perfect Falcons In Group B Decider

Morocco vs Saudi Arabia Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup 2025 Group B Matchday 3. | Photo: X

Welcome to the live coverage of the FIFA Arab Cup 2025 Group B fixture between Morocco and Saudi Arabia at the Lusail Stadium in Doha, Qatar, on Monday, December 8, 2025. Saudi Arabia, under Herve Renard, have already qualified for the knockout stage after back-to-back wins over Oman and Comoros, and now aim to finish the group with a perfect record. Morocco, meanwhile, sit second after a 3-1 victory over Comoros and a goalless draw with Oman, meaning a point tonight will be enough to secure their place in the quarter-finals. Follow the live scores and updates from the Morocco vs Saudi Arabia football match right here.

LIVE UPDATES

8 Dec 2025, 09:57:12 pm IST Morocco vs Saudi Arabia LIVE Score: KSA Playing XI Starting XI: Abdulrahman Al Sanbi; Ali Majrashi, Nawaf Boushal, Abdulelah Al-Amri, Waleed Al-Ahmed, Mohammed Sulaiman; Abdulrahman Alobud, Musab Al Juwayr, Murad Al Hawsawi, Saleh Abu Al-Shamat; Saleh Al-Shehri (c). Bench: Raghad Al-Najjar (gk), Nawaf Al-Aqidi (gk), Hassan Al Tambakti, Abdullah Al-Khaibari, Nasser Al-Dawsari, Salem Al-Dawsari, Mohamed Kanno, Mohammed Abu Al-Shamat, Ayman Yahya, Firas Al-Buraikan, Abdullah Al-Hamdan. Our squad list for the match against Morocco 📝⬇️#KSA_MAR | #GreenFalcons pic.twitter.com/TAmGL1bpmM — Saudi National Team (@SaudiNT_EN) December 8, 2025

8 Dec 2025, 09:57:12 pm IST Morocco vs Saudi Arabia LIVE Score: MAR Playing XI Starting XI: El Mehdi Benabid; Marwane Saadane, Hamza El Moussaoui, Soufiane Bouftini, Mohamed Boulacsout; Anas Bach, Mohamed Rabie Hrimat (c), Walid El Karti; Amine Zouhzouh, Karim El Berkaoui, Tarik Tissoudali. Bench: Rachid Ghanimi (gk), Salaheddine Chihab (gk), Mohamed Moufid, Marouane Louadni, Mahmoud Bentayg, Mounir Chouair, Sabir Bougrine, Ashraf El Mahdioui, Walid Azarou, Oussama Tannane. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Équipe du Maroc (@equipedumaroc)

8 Dec 2025, 09:17:16 pm IST Morocco vs Saudi Arabia LIVE Score: Group B Points Table Pos Team Pld W D L GD Pts 1 Saudi Arabia (A) 2 2 0 0 +3 6 2 Morocco 2 1 1 0 +2 4 3 Oman 2 0 1 1 -1 1 4 Comoros (E) 2 0 0 2 -4 0

8 Dec 2025, 08:59:31 pm IST Morocco vs Saudi Arabia LIVE Score: Head-To-Head Matches played: 7

Morocco wins: 3

Saudi Arabia wins: 3

Draws: 1 The last time these two sides met was in the FIFA Arab Cup 2021 group stage, where Morocco won 1-0 against Saudi Arabia at the Al Thumama Stadium.

8 Dec 2025, 08:44:27 pm IST Morocco vs Saudi Arabia LIVE Score: Match Details Fixture: Morocco vs Saudi Arabia, Group B Matchday 3

Venue: Lusail Stadium, Qatar

Date: Monday, December 8, 2025

Time: 10:30 PM IST

Live Streaming: Alkass YouTube channel, Shoof