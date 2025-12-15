Saudi Arabia Vs Jordan Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup 2025 Semi-Final 2: Green Falcons Meet Surprise Package Al Nashama

Saudi Arabia Vs Jordan Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup 2025 Semi-Final 2: The Green Falcons will face a tricky challenge against the Chivalrous Ones at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar. Follow our live blog for the real-time updates, scores and more

Good Evening Arab Football fans. Welcome to our live blog for the second semi-final of the FIFA Arab Cup 2025 between Saudi Arabia and Jordan. The Green Falcons of Saudi Arabia secured their semi-final spot after finishing second in Group B. Their path included a grueling Quarter-Final against Palestine, winning by 2-1 in extra time. Jordan, who have been the surprise package, enter the semi-final after achieving a perfect group stage, winning all three matches in Group C, including an impressive win over Egypt. In their Quarter-Final, the Nashama showcased defensive resilience, beating Iraq 1-0 via a first-half penalty. Follow our live blog for real-time updates and more from Al Bayt Stadium.
Saudi Arabia Vs Jordan LIVE Score, FIFA Arab Cup Semi-Final 2: Welcome 

Welcome folks. It's time for the 2nd semi-final of the FIFA Arab Cup 2025 between Saudi Arabia and Jordan at the Al Bayt Stadium. Stay tuned as we bring you the build-up, playing XI updates, live scores and more.

