Morocco Vs UAE Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup Semi-Final: Atlas Lions Enter Favourites Against Whites

Morocco Vs UAE Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup Semi-Final: Follow the live score and play-by-play updates from the MAR vs UAE semi-final match at Khalifa International Stadium, as it happened on December 15, 2025

V
Vikas Patwal
Updated on:
Updated on:
Morocco vs UAE live score FIFA Arab Cup 2025
Morocco faces UAE in the semi-finals of the FIFA Arab Cup at Khalifa International Stadium on Monday, December 15. | Photo: X/EnMaroc
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the semi-final of the FIFA Arab Cup between Morocco and UAE at the Khalifa International Stadium in Qatar on Monday, December 15. Morocco's defence have been outstanding so far in this tournament, as apart from the one goal in the opening match, they have had clean sheets in the games that followed, including the quarter-finals against Syria. The UAE, on the other hand, has yet to record a clean sheet in the tournament and will hope to achieve that in the semi-finals. MAR have had a dominating journey in this tournament so far with 3 win and a draw in the 4 games they have played. Meanwhile, the UAE have won 1, lost 1 and drawn 2 games in the tournament. Follow the live score and real-time updates of the game here.
LIVE UPDATES

Morocco Vs UAE Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup Semi-Final: UAE Starting XI

Morocco Vs UAE Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup Semi-Final: MAR Starting XI

Morocco Vs UAE Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup Semi-Final: Quarter-Final Result

Morocco 1-0 Syria

UAE 7-6 Algeria (penalties)

Morocco Vs UAE Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup Semi-Final: Live Streaming

  • Fixture: Morocco vs UAE, Semi-final

  • Venue: Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar

  • Date: Monday, December 15, 2025

  • Time: 8:00 PM IST

  • Live Streaming: Alkass YouTube channel, Shoof

Morocco Vs UAE Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup Semi-Final: Welcome!

Hello football fans! Get rid of all the Monday blues as we are back with the live blog of the FIFA Arab Cup semi-finals between Morocco and UAE at the Khalifa International Stadium in Qatar. Stay tuned with us for the live score and real-time updates of the match.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Shafali Verma Gets Recognised From ICC With This Award For World Cup Final Heroics

  2. Arjuna Ranatunga, Brother Dammika Ranatunga Face Legal Trouble Over Corruption Charges

  3. IPL 2026 Mini Auction Preview: Green, Venkatesh In Focus As KKR, CSK Ready To Loosen Purse Strings

  4. Bondi Beach Terror Attack: Australia, England Cricket Boards Condemn Violence; Pat Cummins Urges Blood Donations

  5. IPL 2026 Auction Process Explained – All You Need To Know

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  2. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  3. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  4. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Guns, Power And The Adivasi Ideology

  2. ‘Manipur Wants Peace’, Say Meitei Protesters At Jantar Mantar Over Ethnic Violence

  3. Bengaluru Weather Alert: Cold Wave Grips City with Temperature Dip and Moderate Air Quality

  4. Parliamentary Panel Urges UGC Recognition For Sonam Wangchuk’s HIAL In Ladakh

  5. DDA Demolition Drive In Sainik Farms Reclaims 4.5 Acres Of Green Land

Entertainment News

  1. Saali Mohabbat Review | An Immersive Thriller That Revives The Familiar Taste Of ‘Chutney’

  2. Outlook’s Picks: 5 Outstanding Women-Led Performances Of 2025

  3. Sharmila Tagore At 81 | A Riveting Force That Redefines Grace

  4. An Unbridled Blooming: The Emerging Landscape Of Girlhood In Cinema

  5. Retro Express | Objection My Lord! This Is Not How Things Happen In Courts

US News

  1. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  2. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  3. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  4. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  5. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

World News

  1. Zelenskyy Signals NATO Compromise to End Ukraine War

  2. At Least 10 Killed in Shooting at Sydney’s Bondi Beach

  3. Jaishankar Meets European, UK And Egyptian Ministers At Sir Bani Yas Forum 2025

  4. Bulgarian Govt. Resigns After Protests: First Gen-Z Uprising in Europe

  5. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

Latest Stories

  1. Daily Horoscope For December 15, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Taurus, Libra, And Pisces

  2. Bondi Beach Shooting: Father and Son Accused As Death Toll Reaches 15

  3. Sydney Bondi Beach Shooting: Who Were The Attackers?

  4. Afghanistan Vs Sri Lanka Highlights, U19 Asia Cup: SL Beat AFG By 2 Wickets In Last Over Thriller

  5. Bangladesh Vs Nepal Highlights, U19 Asia Cup: Young Tigers Register Emphatic 7-Wicket Win Over NEP

  6. Delhi Air Pollution Hits Winter Peak: AQI Reaches 461, Health Risks Rise

  7. NIA To File Charge Sheet In Pahalgam Terror Attack That Killed 26

  8. Delhi NCR Weather Today: Dense Fog and Hazardous Air Quality Persist Across Region