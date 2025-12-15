Morocco Vs UAE Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup Semi-Final: Atlas Lions Enter Favourites Against Whites
Morocco Vs UAE Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup Semi-Final: Follow the live score and play-by-play updates from the MAR vs UAE semi-final match at Khalifa International Stadium, as it happened on December 15, 2025
Morocco faces UAE in the semi-finals of the FIFA Arab Cup at Khalifa International Stadium on Monday, December 15. | Photo: X/EnMaroc
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the semi-final of the FIFA Arab Cup between Morocco and UAE at the Khalifa International Stadium in Qatar on Monday, December 15. Morocco's defence have been outstanding so far in this tournament, as apart from the one goal in the opening match, they have had clean sheets in the games that followed, including the quarter-finals against Syria. The UAE, on the other hand, has yet to record a clean sheet in the tournament and will hope to achieve that in the semi-finals. MAR have had a dominating journey in this tournament so far with 3 win and a draw in the 4 games they have played. Meanwhile, the UAE have won 1, lost 1 and drawn 2 games in the tournament. Follow the live score and real-time updates of the game here.
Morocco Vs UAE Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup Semi-Final: UAE Starting XI
Morocco Vs UAE Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup Semi-Final: Quarter-Final Result
Morocco 1-0 Syria
UAE 7-6 Algeria (penalties)
Morocco Vs UAE Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup Semi-Final: Live Streaming
Fixture: Morocco vs UAE, Semi-final
Venue: Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar
Date: Monday, December 15, 2025
Time: 8:00 PM IST
Live Streaming: Alkass YouTube channel, Shoof
Morocco Vs UAE Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup Semi-Final: Welcome!
Hello football fans! Get rid of all the Monday blues as we are back with the live blog of the FIFA Arab Cup semi-finals between Morocco and UAE at the Khalifa International Stadium in Qatar. Stay tuned with us for the live score and real-time updates of the match.