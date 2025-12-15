Morocco Vs UAE Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup Semi-Final: Atlas Lions Enter Favourites Against Whites

Morocco faces UAE in the semi-finals of the FIFA Arab Cup at Khalifa International Stadium on Monday, December 15. | Photo: X/EnMaroc

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the semi-final of the FIFA Arab Cup between Morocco and UAE at the Khalifa International Stadium in Qatar on Monday, December 15. Morocco's defence have been outstanding so far in this tournament, as apart from the one goal in the opening match, they have had clean sheets in the games that followed, including the quarter-finals against Syria. The UAE, on the other hand, has yet to record a clean sheet in the tournament and will hope to achieve that in the semi-finals. MAR have had a dominating journey in this tournament so far with 3 win and a draw in the 4 games they have played. Meanwhile, the UAE have won 1, lost 1 and drawn 2 games in the tournament. Follow the live score and real-time updates of the game here.

15 Dec 2025, 07:38:54 pm IST Morocco Vs UAE Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup Semi-Final: UAE Starting XI Starting XI for our #FIFArabCup match against Morocco 📋#UAENT pic.twitter.com/EiPKiS62nF — UAE NT منتخب الإمارات (@UAEFNT) December 15, 2025

15 Dec 2025, 07:15:34 pm IST Morocco Vs UAE Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup Semi-Final: MAR Starting XI 📝 تشكيلة منتخبنا الوطني أمام الإمارات



𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐗𝐈 for the match against the United Arab Emirates#DimaMaghrib 🇲🇦 pic.twitter.com/0JSn2Kos83 — Équipe du Maroc (@EnMaroc) December 15, 2025

15 Dec 2025, 06:57:34 pm IST Morocco Vs UAE Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup Semi-Final: Quarter-Final Result Morocco 1-0 Syria UAE 7-6 Algeria (penalties)

15 Dec 2025, 06:33:24 pm IST Morocco Vs UAE Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup Semi-Final: Live Streaming Fixture: Morocco vs UAE, Semi-final

Venue: Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar

Date: Monday, December 15, 2025

Time: 8:00 PM IST

Live Streaming: Alkass YouTube channel, Shoof