Saudi Arabia Vs Oman Highlights, FIFA Arab Cup: Green Falcons Open Campaign With Hard-Fought 2–1 Win In Group B

Saudi Arabia Vs Oman Highlights, FIFA Arab Cup 2025: Catch the highlights and key updates of the KSA vs OMA football match as it happened at the Education City on Tuesday, December 2, 2025

Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Saudi Arabia Vs Oman Highlights, FIFA Arab Cup
Saudi Arabia Vs Oman Highlights, FIFA Arab Cup: Green Falcons Open Campaign With Hard-Fought 2–1 Win In Group B
Saudi Arabia edged a hard-fought 2-1 win over Oman at Education City Stadium, kicking off their campaign in Group B with full points. After a tense goalless first half, Feras Al-Buraikan opened the scoring in the 55th minute with a fierce header. Oman responded on the hour mark, Ghanim Al-Habashi’s powerful strike equalized, signalling a real fightback. But the Green Falcons struck quickly back: Saleh Al-Shehri pounced on a counter and hammered in the winner just seven minutes later. Oman pressed for another equalizer but Saudi’s defense held firm to clinch a gritty victory in Doha.
LIVE UPDATES

Saudi Arabia Vs Oman Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup: Welcome!

Hello and Welcome to the live coverage of the Group B game between Saudi Arabia and Oman at the Education City Stadium. Stay tuned with us for the live score and updates.

Saudi Arabia Vs Oman Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup: Match Details!

  • Fixture: Saudi Arabia Vs Oman, Group B

  • Venue: Education City Stadium

  • Date: Tuesday, December 2, 2025

  • Time: 10:30 PM IST (December 2)

  • Live Streaming: Alkass YouTube Channel

Saudi Arabia Vs Oman Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup: OMA Starting XI!

Al-Mukhaini, Al-Habashi, Rushaidi, Ak-Khamisi, Al-Malki and Busaidi; Al-Mamari, Al-Yahyaei and Al-Saadi; Al-Subhi and Al-Rawahi.

Saudi Arabia Vs Oman Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup: KSA Starting XI!

Al-Aqidi, Tambakti, Nasser Al-Dawsari, Al-Ahmed and Boushal; Kanno, Al-Khaibari and Yahya; Aboulshamat, Al-Buraikan and Salem Al-Dawsari.

Saudi Arabia Vs Oman Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup: Update on Coaches!

Herve Renard returns to the Saudi dugout with a clear message that the Green Falcons are targeting the Arab Cup title, reinforcing his squad with experience and intensity, while Oman arrive under the guidance of Carlos Queiroz, whose recent appointment has brought renewed structure and confidence to the side. With Renard’s proven big-tournament pedigree up against Queiroz’s tactical discipline, the touchline battle adds extra intrigue to tonight’s Saudi Arabia vs Oman clash.

Saudi Arabia Vs Oman Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup: Kick Off!

The players are out, and we’re underway! Saudi Arabia vs Oman kicks off the first 45 minutes of this Arab Cup opener. The ball is rolling, the crowd is buzzing, and we’re set for all the action in real time here on Outlook India.

Saudi Arabia Vs Oman Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup: 6' KSA 0-0 OMA

First real chance for Saudi Arabia! A dangerous cross finds Salem Al-Dawsari climbing above the defense, but his powerful header flashes just over the bar.

Saudi Arabia Vs Oman Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup: 16' KSA 0-0 OMA

Oman with their first real look. Ali Al Busaidi is clipped by Hassan Al-Tambakti on the edge of the box and wins a free kick. Busaidi steps up himself, but with little angle to work with, he sends it over the goal.

Saudi Arabia Vs Oman Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup: 27' KSA 0-0 OMA

Another warning from Oman. Ghanim Al Habashi rises well to meet the cross and unleashes a powerful header, but it sails just wide. Oman are growing into the game, keeping possession and putting real pressure on the Saudi defense.

Saudi Arabia Vs Oman Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup: 36' KSA 0-0 OMA

Saleh Abu Al Shamat fires from the edge of the box, but it’s hit straight into the Omani defense. Saudi quickly ramp up the tempo again after Oman’s dangerous spell.

Saudi Arabia Vs Oman Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup: Halftime! | KSA 0-0 OMA

Goalless at the break. Saudi Arabia enjoyed spells of control, but the match slowed at times, and neither side found the breakthrough. It’s 0–0 as both teams head in level in their Arab Cup opener.

Saudi Arabia Vs Oman Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup: Second Half Starts! | KSA 0-0 OMA

We’re back underway in Saudi Arabia vs Oman. The players return to the pitch and the action resumes here on Outlook India. Oman make a halftime change, with Al-Mamari making way for Al Yahmadi as the second half kicks off.

Saudi Arabia Vs Oman Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup: GOAL! | 55' KSA 1-0 OMA

The Green Falcons come out flying in the second half, pressing high and piling on the pressure. A brilliant cross into the box finds Feras Al-Brikan, who rises and thunders a powerful header into the back of the net! Saudi take a 1-0 lead.

Saudi Arabia Vs Oman Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup: GOAL! | 70' KSA 1-1 OMA

Oman equalise! From the right-side corner, the delivery drops perfectly into the box and Ghanim Al Habashi rises above everyone, smashing a towering header into the roof of the net. A brilliant finish to level the match in the second half.

Saudi Arabia Vs Oman Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup: GOAL! | 77' KSA 2-1 OMA

And Saudi Arabia hit back instantly. No time for Oman to celebrate, a rapid counter sees Saleh Al-Shehri played through, and he unleashes a powerful finish into the back of the net. The Green Falcons restore their lead in stunning fashion.

Saudi Arabia Vs Oman Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup: Fulltime! | KSA 2-1 OMA

The referee blows the whistle and Saudi Arabia open their Arab Cup campaign with a hard-fought 2-1 victory. The Green Falcons had to dig deep after Oman’s second-half equaliser, but Saleh Al-Shehri’s instant response sealed all three points. Saudi controlled long spells, created the clearer chances, and showed composure when it mattered most. Oman battled well, especially after the break, but couldn’t find the late push needed to level again.

Published At:
Tags

