Palestine Vs Saudi Arabia LIVE Score, FIFA Arab Cup QF: Lions Of Canaan Seek Historic Win Over Falcons

Palestine vs Saudi Arabia Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup 2025 Quarter-final: Follow the play-by-play updates from the PLE vs KSA quarter-final match at Lusail Stadium on December 11, 2025

Palestine vs Saudi Arabia live score FIFA Arab Cup 2025 Quarter-final updates Lusail Stadium
Palestine vs Saudi Arabia Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup 2025 Quarter-final. | Photo: Instagram/X
Welcome to the live coverage of the FIFA Arab Cup 2025 quarter-final between Palestine and Saudi Arabia at the Lusail Stadium in Doha, Qatar, on Thursday, December 11, 2025. Palestine, the surprise package of the tournament, topped Group A with five points after a 1-0 victory over hosts Qatar and draws against Tunisia (2-2) and Syria (0-0). This marks their first-ever appearance in the knockout stage of the Arab Cup, and the Lions of Canaan will be aiming to make history by reaching the semi-finals. Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, qualified from Group B with six points after wins over Oman and Comoros, before resting key players in a narrow 1-0 defeat to Morocco. Herve Renard’s Green Falcons remain among the tournament favourites. Follow the live scores and updates from the Palestine vs Saudi Arabia football match right here.
LIVE UPDATES

Palestine vs Saudi Arabia LIVE Score: Head-To-Head

Palestine and Saudi Arabia have played each other 10 times. Of those, five games have been won by Saudi Arabia, while the other five ended as draws. Palestine are yet to win against the Green Falcons. The last time they faced each other was in March 2021, which Saudi Arabia won 5-0.

Palestine vs Saudi Arabia LIVE Score: Match Details

  • Fixture: Palestine vs Saudi Arabia, Quarter-final 2

  • Venue: Lusail Stadium, Lusail, Qatar

  • Date: Thursday, December 11, 2025

  • Time: 11:00 PM IST

  • Live Streaming: Alkass YouTube channel, Shoof

For now, you can follow the live coverage of the first quarter-final between Morocco and Syria.

Palestine vs Saudi Arabia LIVE Score: Welcome!

Welcome, football fans! This is the start of our live blog covering the second FIFA Arab Cup 2025 quarter-final featuring Palestine’s clash with Saudi Arabia. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released.

Published At:
