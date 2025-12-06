Comoros 1-3 Saudi Arabia Highlights, FIFA Arab Cup: Golden Eagles Fly High As Islanders Crash Out

Saudi Arabia's Mohamed Kanno in action during the FIFA Arab Cup match against Comoros on December 5, 2025. | Photo: X/SaudiNT_EN

Catch the highlights of the FIFA Arab Cup 2025 Group B fixture between Comoros and Saudi Arabia at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, on Friday, December 5, 2025. Comoros saw their debut FIFA Arab Cup campaign come to an end as they suffered a 3-1 loss to Saudi Arabia, courtesy of a brace from Mohamed Kanno. The Saudi midfielder scored twice in either side of half-time to give his side a two-goal advantage, but Comoros briefly halved the deficit through Ibroihim Youssouf. However, Salem Al-Dawsari's brilliant solo goal in the 76th minute sealed the win for the Green Falcons. Follow the play-by-play updates from the Comoros vs Saudi Arabia football match right here.

5 Dec 2025, 10:05:20 pm IST Comoros vs Saudi Arabia LIVE Score: Welcome! Welcome to the start of our live blog covering Saudi Arabia’s match against Comoros. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released. 🟢 Matchday 🟢

5 Dec 2025, 10:09:14 pm IST Comoros vs Saudi Arabia LIVE Score: Match Details Fixtures: Comoros vs Saudi Arabia, Group B Matchday 2

Venue: Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar

Date: Friday, December 5, 2025

Time: 12:00 AM IST (December 6)

5 Dec 2025, 11:05:45 pm IST Comoros vs Saudi Arabia LIVE Score: Head-To-Head Interestingly, Comoros and Saudi Arabia have never played a football match before tonight's fixture. A bit of stastical history will be made in Qatar tonight.

5 Dec 2025, 11:27:06 pm IST Comoros vs Saudi Arabia LIVE Score: COM Playing XI Starting XI: Adel Anzimati-Aboudou; Dine Nasuir Hamidou Ali, Karim Mohamed, Yannis Kari, Nassim Ahmed; Housseini Zakouani, Zainou Dine Mohamed, Kassim Hadji, Yassine Saindou; Affane Said Djambae, Ibroihim Youssouf (c). Bench: Ali Ahamada (gk), Ahmed Fajidou (gk), Omar Abdoul Anziz, Haslane Alfonsi Ahmed, Mohamed Ismael, Tamine Tarek, Hamis Msa.

5 Dec 2025, 11:27:23 pm IST Comoros vs Saudi Arabia LIVE Score: KSA Playing XI Starting XI: Nawaf Al-Aqidi; Ali Majrashi, Hassan Al Tambakti, Abdulelah Al-Amri, Ayman Yahya; Mohamed Kanno, Abdullah Al-Khaibari, Musab Al Juwayr; Abdulrahman Alobud, Firas Al-Buraikan, Salem Al-Dawsari (c). Bench: Abdulrahman Al Sanbi (gk), Raghed Al-Najjar (gk), Mohammed Sulaiman, Jehad Thakri, Nawaf Boushal, Waleed Al-Ahmed, Murad Al Hawsawi, Saleh Abu Al-Shamat, Nasser Al-Dawsari, Mohammed Abu Al-Shamat, Saleh Al-Shehri, Abdullah Al-Hamdan.

6 Dec 2025, 12:00:50 am IST Comoros vs Saudi Arabia LIVE Score: KO | COM 0-0 KSA The referee blows his whistle, and the match is underway at Al Bayt Stadium. Stay tuned for live updates from the game. Saudi Arabia are dominating the ball in the starting phase of the match.

6 Dec 2025, 12:14:43 am IST Comoros vs Saudi Arabia LIVE Score: 12' COM 0-0 KSA Despite a moment of indiscipline that saw Al Jawayr earn an early yellow card, Saudi Arabia have been dominant in the match, controlling two-thirds of the ball. Al Brikan had the chance of putting the Green Falcons ahead, but his shot from inside the box went wide of the post.

6 Dec 2025, 12:44:07 am IST Comoros vs Saudi Arabia LIVE Score: 43' COM 0-0 KSA Comoros are in a spot of bother as their goalkeeper, Anzimati, goes down in pain after a collission with a Saudi Arabian forward. The physios give him some lengthy treatment, with backup keeper Ahamada warming up on the touchlines. Thankfully, Anzimati is fit to continue.

6 Dec 2025, 12:49:13 am IST Comoros vs Saudi Arabia LIVE Score: GOAL! | 45+4' COM 0-1 KSA Kanno scores and puts Saudi Arabia ahead with probably the final action of the half!! A throw-in was worked into the box, and Anzimati opted to keep it in play instead of letting it go out for corner. Comoros can't clear it, and Salim Al-Dawsari crossed it back towards the far post for Kanno to outjump everyone and head it past the goalkeeper.

6 Dec 2025, 01:05:40 am IST Comoros vs Saudi Arabia LIVE Score: 2nd Half Starts! | COM 0-1 KSA The referee blows his whistle, and the second half is underway in Qatar. Comoros are a goal down, and need a result tonight if they want to stay alive in the tournament. No half-time changes for either side as far as I can see.

6 Dec 2025, 01:11:34 am IST Comoros vs Saudi Arabia LIVE Score: GOAL! | 51' COM 0-2 KSA Kanno nets his second goal of the night and doubles Saudi Arabia's lead!! It was brilliant link-up play between Al-Dawsari and Kanno, with the Saudi skipper laying it off for his teammate to poke it past the goalkeeper from close range.

6 Dec 2025, 01:23:09 am IST Comoros vs Saudi Arabia LIVE Score: GOAL! | 63' COM 1-2 KSA Is there a twist in the tale?! Comoros pull one back with a stunning counter attack. Zakouani did very well to hold off pressure from two defenders before cutting it back across for Youssouf to poke it past the goalkeeper.

6 Dec 2025, 01:36:32 am IST Comoros vs Saudi Arabia LIVE Score: GOAL! | 76' COM 1-3 KSA What a goal from Salem Al-Dawsari!! The skipper was found by a terrific ball from the middle of the park, and he got the better of Hamidou Ali before cutting inside the box and shooting past Anzimati to find the back of the net. What a brilliant solo goal, and the match is surely sealed now.