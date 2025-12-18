Saudi Arabia Vs UAE Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup Third-Place Match: Green Falcons Face The Whites In Battle For Bronze

Saudi Arabia Vs UAE Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup Third-Place Match: The Green Falcons lost 0-1 to Jordan in the semi-finals. Photo: FIFA

Welcome to our live coverage of the third-place match of FIFA Arab Cup 2025, wherein Saudi Arabia take on United Arab Emirates at the Khalifa International Stadium in Al-Rayyan, Qatar on Thursday (December 18). The Green Falcons lost 0-1 to Jordan, while UAE were blanked 0-3 by Morocco in the semi-finals. Saudi Arabia start as favourites in the battle for bronze medal, though they will take the pitch without suspended defender Waleed Al Ahmed. Jordan take on Morocco in the final, later in the evening. Follow the live football score and updates from the KSA vs UAE match.

LIVE UPDATES

18 Dec 2025, 04:36:48 pm IST Saudi Arabia Vs UAE Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup: Game On! We’re off. Saudi Arabia get things rolling with purpose, UAE set up fast and compact. Early tackles fly in, the tempo’s sharp, and there’s no feeling-out period here. This one’s alive from the first whistle.

18 Dec 2025, 04:00:13 pm IST Saudi Arabia Vs UAE Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup: Streaming Info Despite earning FIFA recognition in 2021, the FIFA Arab Cup 2025 will not be live-streamed on the FIFA+ platform. Instead, fans in India can watch the match live on the Alkass YouTube channel and the Shoof app and website for free.