Morocco Vs Comoros Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup: Atlas Lions Seals Convincing 3-1 Win Over Coelacanth

Morocco Vs Comoros Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup 2025: MAR Win! MAR 3-1 COM
That's the final whistle and the game is done. Morocco Cruises Past Comoros with Commanding 3-1 Victory. A perfect start by Morocco to the FIFA Arab Cup.
Morocco Vs Comoros Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup 2025: Comoros' Journey To FIFA Arab Cup
Comoros beat Yemen in the qualifiers on penalties 4-2 after 4-4. They finished fourth in the World Cup qualifiers (Group I, CAF) with points (5 wins, 5 defeats), behind Ghana (qualified), Madagascar, and Mali; above the Central African Republic and Chad.
Morocco Vs Comoros Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup 2025: 65' MAR 3-1 COM
The Coelacanths have come out with a completely different energy in the second half. In both defense and attack, they’re showing real intent to claw their way back. They’ll need to carry this aggression all the way to the final whistle.
Morocco Vs Comoros Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup 2025: Live Streaming!
Qatar: beIN Sports, Alkass
World: Alkass YouTube Channel
Morocco Vs Comoros Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup 2025: GOAL! | 56' MAR 3-1 COM
Finally, the breakthrough arrives. Although it comes via a Morocco own goal, the Coelacanths will happily take it. Mohamed Boulacsout tried to flick the ball clear but accidentally put it into his own net. Comoros have been truly aggressive in this half.
Morocco Vs Comoros Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup 2025: Second Half Starts! MAR 3-0 COM
The second half is underway at the Khalifa International Stadium in Qatar. Coelacanths have to make a comeback now before its too late.
Morocco Vs Comoros Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup 2025: Half-Time! MAR 3-0 COM
Morocco strikes with the 3rd goal just at the brink of half-time. Hamza El Moussaoui assisted with a cross and Karim El Berkaoui did the rest with a header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner of the goal.
Morocco Vs Comoros Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup 2025: 2nd Goal! MAR 2-0 COM
Goaaallll.....! Morocco strikes with another goal in the 11th minute of the game. Tarik Tissoudali is the man this time, who hits it from the centre to the bottom left corner of the goal. Morocco leading 2-0 against Comoros.
Morocco Vs Comoros Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup 2025: Goal! MAR 1-0 COM
Goal! Soufiyan Bouftini score the first goal for Morocco. A header from the centre of centre to the top right corner and Morocco is 1-0 ahead.
Morocco Vs Comoros Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup 2025: Kick-Off! MAR 0-0 COM
Pre-match formalities are done and players are ready to take on the field. It's the opening game for both the teams and they'll be rearing to start it with a win.
Morocco Vs Comoros Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup 2025: Starting XIs
Morocco: Chihab, El Moussaoui, Loudani, Bach, Saadane, Hrimar, Karti, Zouhzouh, Tannane, Mehri, Azaro
Comoros: Aboudou, Mohamed, Tarik, Aziz, Karri, Hamido, Mohamed, Saindo, Mazi, Amir, Godja
Morocco Vs Comoros Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup 2025: Live Streaming
The match will not be streamed in India. However, you can follow us for the live score and real-time updates of the match.
Morocco Vs Comoros Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup 2025: Welcome!
Hello and Welcome to the live coverage of the Group B game between Morocco and Comoros at the Khalifa International Stadium in Qatar. Stay tuned with us for the live score and updates.