Oman Vs Morocco Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup: OMA 0-0 MAR; Atlas Lions Start As Favourites In Group B Clash

Oman Vs Morocco Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup 2025: OMA 0-0 MAR
Morocco are expectedly dominant, but Oman have done considerably well with their defensive structure to keep the scoreline at 0-0 so far.
Oman Vs Morocco Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup 2025: OMA 0-0 MAR
The Oman goalkeeper is pressed into action, early in the match. Morocco's attacking midfielder Amin Zahzouh takes a shot on goal and Ibrahim Al-Mukhaini denies him in the 16th minute.
Oman Vs Morocco Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup 2025: Kick-Off!
The match gets underway in Al Rayyan. Morocco kicking from left to right and Oman the other way in the first half. Let's see how this one goes.
Oman Vs Morocco Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup 2025: Almost Time!
The national anthems and other pre-match rituals are complete, and the teams have huddled up. The first half is about to be kicked off.
Oman Vs Morocco Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup 2025: Start Time, Streaming
The match kicks off at 8pm IST. The Oman vs Morocco, FIFA Arab Cup 2025 game will be live streamed on the Alkass Sports YouTube channel in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.
Oman Vs Morocco Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup 2025: Hello All!
Greetings and welcome, everyone. The FIFA Arab Cup's matchday 2 continues and today we have Oman taking on Morocco in Group B. Stick around for the pre-match and live updates.