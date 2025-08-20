National

Day In Pics: August 20, 2025

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for August 20, 2025

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta attacked during 'Jan Sunwai'
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta attacked during 'Jan Sunwai' | Photo: PTI

Police personnel outside Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's residence after an alleged attack on her during a 'Jan Sunwai' programme, in New Delhi.

2/20
Elections for VP: CP Radhakrishnan files nomination papers
Elections for VP: CP Radhakrishnan files nomination papers | Photo: @pmoindia on X via PTI

Maharashtra Governor and NDA's candidate CP Radhakrishnan exchanges a wam handshake with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he files nomination papers for vice presidential election, in New Delhi. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh looks on.

3/20
Monsoon session of Parliament
Monsoon session of Parliament | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan

JMM MP Mahua Maji and other parliamentarians of the INDIA bloc parties stage a protest against the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi.

4/20
Weather: Aftermath of flash floods in HPs Kullu
Weather: Aftermath of flash floods in HP's Kullu | Photo: PTI

Earthmover being used to remove a vehicle stuck in mud and debris washed along flash floods triggered by cloudburst, in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh.

5/20
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta attacked during Jan Sunwai
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta attacked during 'Jan Sunwai' | Photo: PTI

Delhi Ministers Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Parvesh Verma leave after a meeting with Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta at her residence, in New Delhi. Gupta was attacked during a 'Jan Sunwai' programme at her camp office in Civil Lines on Wednesday morning, her office said.

6/20
Elections for VP: CP Radhakrishnan files nomination papers
Elections for VP: CP Radhakrishnan files nomination papers | Photo: @pmoindia on X via PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flanked by Maharashtra Governor and NDA's vice presidential candidate CP Radhakrishnan, BJP National President and Union Minister JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and others, hands over 4 sets of nomination papers to returning officer.

7/20
Jude harvest in WBs Nadia
Jude harvest in WB's Nadia | Photo: PTI

Farmers transport harvested jute on a bullock cart, in Nadia, West Bengal.

8/20
Bach Baras festival in Bikaner
Bach Baras festival in Bikaner | Photo: PTI

Women worship a cow amid 'Bach Baras' festivities, in Bikaner, Rajasthan.

9/20
Congress MPs at Parliament
Congress MPs at Parliament | Photo: @ShashiTharoor on X via PTI

Congress MPs Shashi Tharoor, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other party MPs from Kerala during a meeting, in New Delhi.

10/20
Birth anniversary of Rajiv Gandhi
Birth anniversary of Rajiv Gandhi | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra with husband and businessman Robert Vadra and son Raihan pays tribute to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary, at Veer Bhumi, in New Delhi.

11/20
Aftermath of flash floods in HPs Kullu
Aftermath of flash floods in HP's Kullu | Photo: PTI

Vehicles stuck in mud and debris washed along flash floods triggered by cloudburst, at Peej village, in Kullu district, Himachal Pradesh.

12/20
Yamuna river flows in spate in Delhi
Yamuna river flows in spate in Delhi | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali

A man stands on the banks of the Yamuna river, in New Delhi.

13/20
CM Rekha Gupta allegedly attacked
CM Rekha Gupta allegedly attacked | Photo: PTI

Rajesh Bhai Khimji, accused of attacking Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, after being detained by the police, in New Delhi.

14/20
Kerala State Road Transport Corporations protest
Kerala State Road Transport Corporation's protest | Photo: PTI

Kerala State Road Transport Corporation employees and their family members, under the BMS union, stage a protest over salary delays, in Thiruvananthapuram.

15/20
Jaishankar in Russia
Jaishankar in Russia | Photo: @DrSJaishankar on X via PTI

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar interacts with prominent scholars and think tank representatives of Russia, in Moscow.

16/20
Class 10 student killed by junior in Ahmedabad
Class 10 student killed by junior in Ahmedabad | Photo: PTI

Family members carry mortal remains of a class 10 student, who was stabbed to death allegedly by his junior on Tuesday after a minor scuffle, during his funeral procession in front of the Seventh Day Adventist School, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

17/20
Weather: Rains in Uttarkashi
Weather: Rains in Uttarkashi | Photo: PTI

People stand near water and debris accumulated at an area following heavy rains, at Matli in Uttarkashi district. The Gangotri National Highway is obstructed at several locations following cloudbursts and landslides.

18/20
World Mosquito Day in Agartala
World Mosquito Day in Agartala | Photo: PTI

Students during an awareness campaign on World Mosquito Day, in Agartala.

19/20
Landslide in Jammu
Landslide in Jammu | Photo: PTI

Debris block the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) near the Nandi Tunnel following a landslide, in Jammu.

20/20
Weather: Rain in Mathura
Weather: Rain in Mathura | Photo: PTI

A view of partially submerged houses as the water level of the Yamuna river rises following heavy rainfall, in Mathura.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Should Indian Players Boycott Matches Against Pakistan? Sunil Gavaskar Weighs In

  2. Adam Zampa Reprimanded For Code Of Conduct Breach In First ODI Against South Africa

  3. Vinod Kambli’s Health Struggles: Brother Virendra Shares Emotional Update

  4. England To Tour Sri Lanka In January-February 2026 For ODIs And T20Is Ahead Of T20 World Cup

  5. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Briefly Removed From ODI Rankings; ICC Corrects It

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Stars Of The Open 2025 Guide: Live Streaming, Preview, Players - All You Need To Know

  2. Collins/Harrison Vs Errani/Vavassori Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Mixed Doubles Semi-final Match

  3. Swiatek/Ruud Vs Pegula/Draper Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Mixed Doubles Semi-final Match

  4. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles: Draper-Pegula Sail Through; Rune-Anisimova Stunned In Round Of 16

  5. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz-Emma Raducanu Lose In Mixed Doubles Round Of 16

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Amid Heavy Rains In Mumbai, The Residents Of Jai Bhim Nagar Face Evictions

  2. Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project: Legal, Political Storm Engulfs Telangana

  3. The Fable Of Free Trade

  4. Delhi Police Files Attempt-To-Murder Case After Attack On CM Rekha Gupta

  5. The Fractured Bromance Of Trump And Modi

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Embassy of the State of Palestine's Statement on Anas Al-Shareef's Killing

  2. India, China To Begin Delimitation Exercise For Final Border Demarcation

  3. Trump, Zelensky Say ‘Good Chance’ Of Ending Russia-Ukraine War After White House Talks

  4. US Pressure On India For Buying Russian Crude Oil 'Unjustified': Russian Diplomat

  5. The Tariff Weapon: Farmers, Artisans, Small Businesses Hit Hard

Latest Stories

  1. No Entry 2: Boney Kapoor Regrets Not Being Able To Retain Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan In The Sequel

  2. Twin Earthquakes Rock Himachal Pradesh's Chamba District

  3. Garo Body Takes Statehood Demand To Delhi, Submits Memorandum For Garoland

  4. Makers Of Rajinikanth's Coolie Accepted ‘A’ Certificate After Refusing To Make More Cuts, CBFC Tells Madras High Court

  5. Three People Dead After Building Collapses In Delhi's Daryaganj

  6. Netanyahu Accuses Australian PM Of ‘Betraying’ Israel Amid Diplomatic Row

  7. Horoscope Today, August 20, 2025: What’s in Store for Cancer, Libra, Scorpio & More

  8. The Fable Of Free Trade