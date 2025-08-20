Day In Pics: August 20, 2025

Police personnel outside Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's residence after an alleged attack on her during a 'Jan Sunwai' programme, in New Delhi.
Maharashtra Governor and NDA's candidate CP Radhakrishnan exchanges a wam handshake with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he files nomination papers for vice presidential election, in New Delhi. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh looks on.
JMM MP Mahua Maji and other parliamentarians of the INDIA bloc parties stage a protest against the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi.
Earthmover being used to remove a vehicle stuck in mud and debris washed along flash floods triggered by cloudburst, in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh.
Delhi Ministers Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Parvesh Verma leave after a meeting with Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta at her residence, in New Delhi. Gupta was attacked during a 'Jan Sunwai' programme at her camp office in Civil Lines on Wednesday morning, her office said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flanked by Maharashtra Governor and NDA's vice presidential candidate CP Radhakrishnan, BJP National President and Union Minister JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and others, hands over 4 sets of nomination papers to returning officer.
Farmers transport harvested jute on a bullock cart, in Nadia, West Bengal.
Women worship a cow amid 'Bach Baras' festivities, in Bikaner, Rajasthan.
Congress MPs Shashi Tharoor, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other party MPs from Kerala during a meeting, in New Delhi.
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra with husband and businessman Robert Vadra and son Raihan pays tribute to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary, at Veer Bhumi, in New Delhi.
Vehicles stuck in mud and debris washed along flash floods triggered by cloudburst, at Peej village, in Kullu district, Himachal Pradesh.
A man stands on the banks of the Yamuna river, in New Delhi.
Rajesh Bhai Khimji, accused of attacking Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, after being detained by the police, in New Delhi.
Kerala State Road Transport Corporation employees and their family members, under the BMS union, stage a protest over salary delays, in Thiruvananthapuram.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar interacts with prominent scholars and think tank representatives of Russia, in Moscow.
Family members carry mortal remains of a class 10 student, who was stabbed to death allegedly by his junior on Tuesday after a minor scuffle, during his funeral procession in front of the Seventh Day Adventist School, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.
People stand near water and debris accumulated at an area following heavy rains, at Matli in Uttarkashi district. The Gangotri National Highway is obstructed at several locations following cloudbursts and landslides.
Students during an awareness campaign on World Mosquito Day, in Agartala.
Debris block the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) near the Nandi Tunnel following a landslide, in Jammu.
A view of partially submerged houses as the water level of the Yamuna river rises following heavy rainfall, in Mathura.