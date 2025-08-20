For Ashwin, Jaiswal’s case was especially striking. "Jaiswal got a chance in Test cricket. He took it with both hands. Easily the most successful Test batter to make a debut for India in the recent past. He excelled in whichever format you gave him a chance. What can a guy do apart from excellence? He showed excellence, and now, in that spot, his chance is gone. What can he do now? Go back to the drawing board. I really wish him well when he gets a chance in the future," he said.