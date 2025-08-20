India Asia Cup 2025 Squad: R Ashwin Fears Snub Will Change Jaiswal, Iyer’s Natural Style

R Ashwin warns that dropping batters like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shreyas Iyer from India’s Asia Cup squad could force them to play safe in future, with selectors backing Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma and others instead

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: minal tomar
Updated on:
Updated on:
Ravichandran Ashwin reaction On India’s Asia Cup 2025 squad Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shreyas Iyer
Ravichandran Ashwin warns Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shreyas Iyer snub from India’s Asia Cup 2025 squad could curb their fearless style. | Photo: PTI
  • Ravichandran Ashwin’s reaction to India’s Asia Cup 2025 squad was that Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shreyas Iyer’s exclusion could force them to give up their fearless, risk-taking style

  • Suryakumar Yadav was named captain, Shubman Gill vice-captain, with Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh and Shivam Dube preferred

  • Ravichandran Ashwin called the omissions unfortunate, while Ajit Agarkar said both players must wait for their chance

Ravichandran Ashwin has weighed in strongly on the India Asia Cup 2025, calling the exclusions of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shreyas Iyer a setback that could change the way both batters approach the T20 format.

The Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee named Suryakumar Yadav as captain and Shubman Gill as vice-captain, with Gill also set to open alongside either Abhishek Sharma or Sanju Samson, a move that pushed Jaiswal out of the reckoning.

Ashwin pointed out how Jaiswal, despite his record of 723 runs in 23 T20Is at a strike rate of 164.31 and a stellar IPL season of 559 runs for Rajasthan Royals, now faces an uncertain role.

"Not only has his slot gone, but there’s a leadership role in that. Now, he’s left with one spot, he needs to fight for Abhishek Sharma’s place. Or he’ll have to go and play in the middle-order in the IPL. He averages 36, with a strike rate of 165 in this format. It’s very hard to find a guy like Jaiswal," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel Ash ki Baat.

The off-spinner stressed that both Jaiswal and Iyer have always played a fearless brand of cricket, which may now be under threat.

"I have seen a lot of batters who play for themselves. Jaiswal doesn’t. Shreyas is the same. Both of them play less for their average and more for strike rate. If the ball is there to be hit, they take the chance. It took a long time for India to get players with that brand of cricket." Ashwin remarked.

He, added, "Now you got those players, I’ll say if I am Jaiswal or Shreyas, now my chance is gone, so from the next time if a risk has to be taken, I won’t. I’ll play for myself because I need to secure my place. It’s unfortunate you’ll have to play for that in T20s."

Sunil Gavaskar backs India’s Asia Cup squad as Jaiswal misses out, Gill returns as vice-captain. - File
Sunil Gavaskar Sidesteps Debate On Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Asia Cup Snub, Says 'Players Don’t Need Controversy'

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The selectors’ decision also meant Punjab Kings captain Iyer, who scored 604 runs and led his side to the IPL final, missed out despite his recent form. Instead, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh and Shivam Dube were trusted for the middle-order roles.

Abhishek Sharma’s rapid rise, 535 runs at a strike rate of 193.84 in 17 T20Is besides 439 runs in the IPL, strengthened his case, while Gill’s prolific run-scoring continued with 630 IPL runs and 754 runs in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

For Ashwin, Jaiswal’s case was especially striking. "Jaiswal got a chance in Test cricket. He took it with both hands. Easily the most successful Test batter to make a debut for India in the recent past. He excelled in whichever format you gave him a chance. What can a guy do apart from excellence? He showed excellence, and now, in that spot, his chance is gone. What can he do now? Go back to the drawing board. I really wish him well when he gets a chance in the future," he said.

Agarkar admitted in the press conference that it was a tough call. "It’s unfortunate that Shreyas Iyer misses out. It’s no fault of his, neither ours. He has to wait for his chance. We have got some serious options in the T20I squad, sometimes not the easiest squad to pick but a good headache to have. It’s unfortunate Jaiswal has had to miss out but he will have to wait," the chief selector noted.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India.

Published At:
