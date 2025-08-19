India Announced Star-Studded For Squad Asia Cup 2025: A Look At IPL Team-Wise Breakdown

Defending champions India revealed their 15-member team for the highly anticipated Asia Cup 2025 on Tuesday, August 19, 2025. Suryakumar Yadav, a prolific batter known for his 360-degree strokeplay and fearless approach, will captain the side.
The squad, including the standbys, boasts a formidable mix of experience and youth. All the players have already made their mark in the Indian Premier League (IPL) -- the biggest and most T20 cricket league in the world.
With all squad member having honed their skills in high-pressure IPL matches, the team enters the Asia Cup with tactical maturity and match-winning instincts. The IPL’s crucible of competition has shaped these players into global stars, and their familiarity with crunch situations could prove decisive in the tournament.
India's Asia Cup 2025 Squad:
Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Jitesh Sharma, Varun Chakravarthy, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh, and Kuldeep Yadav.
Standby players: Washington Sundar, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, and Yashasvi Jaiswal.
India's Asia Cup 2025: IPL Team-Wise Breakdown
Mumbai Indians (4): Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, and Tilak Varma
Rajasthan Royals (4): Sanju Samson, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, and Yashasvi Jaiswal
Kolkata Knight Riders (3): Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh, and Varun Chakravarthy
Gujarat Titans (3): Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar, and Prasidh Krishna
Delhi Capitals (2): Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav
SunRisers Hyderabad (1): Abhishek Sharma
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (1): Jitesh Sharma
Chennai Super Kings (1): Shivam Dube
Punjab Kings (1): Arshdeep Singh
India will start their title defence with a Group A match against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on September 10 in Dubai. It will be followed by fixtures against Pakistan on September 14, and Oman on September 19. The two top teams from the group will qualify for Super Four.