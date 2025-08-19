India Announced Star-Studded For Squad Asia Cup 2025: A Look At IPL Team-Wise Breakdown

The squad, along with the standbys, features a strong blend of youth and experience, with every player having already showcased their talent in the Indian Premier League (IPL) — the world’s biggest and most competitive T20 tournament

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: harsh kumar
Updated on:
Indias Asia Cup Squad: Shubman Gill, Axar Patel Vice-Captaincy Contenders
Shubman Gill's strong performance as India's Test captain could have a trickle effect with regards to Asia Cup T20 selection. Photo: File/AP
info_icon

Defending champions India revealed their 15-member team for the highly anticipated Asia Cup 2025 on Tuesday, August 19, 2025. Suryakumar Yadav, a prolific batter known for his 360-degree strokeplay and fearless approach, will captain the side.

The squad, including the standbys, boasts a formidable mix of experience and youth. All the players have already made their mark in the Indian Premier League (IPL) -- the biggest and most T20 cricket league in the world.

With all squad member having honed their skills in high-pressure IPL matches, the team enters the Asia Cup with tactical maturity and match-winning instincts. The IPL’s crucible of competition has shaped these players into global stars, and their familiarity with crunch situations could prove decisive in the tournament.

India's Asia Cup 2025 Squad:

Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Jitesh Sharma, Varun Chakravarthy, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh, and Kuldeep Yadav.

Standby players: Washington Sundar, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

India's Asia Cup 2025: IPL Team-Wise Breakdown

Mumbai Indians (4): Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, and Tilak Varma

Rajasthan Royals (4): Sanju Samson, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, and Yashasvi Jaiswal

Kolkata Knight Riders (3): Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh, and Varun Chakravarthy

Gujarat Titans (3): Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar, and Prasidh Krishna

Delhi Capitals (2): Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav

SunRisers Hyderabad (1): Abhishek Sharma

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (1): Jitesh Sharma

Chennai Super Kings (1): Shivam Dube

Punjab Kings (1): Arshdeep Singh

India will start their title defence with a Group A match against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on September 10 in Dubai. It will be followed by fixtures against Pakistan on September 14, and Oman on September 19. The two top teams from the group will qualify for Super Four.

Published At:
