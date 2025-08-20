Sunil Gavaskar Sidesteps Debate On Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Asia Cup Snub, Says 'Players Don’t Need Controversy'

Yashasvi Jaiswal misses out on India’s Asia Cup 2025 squad, while Shubman Gill returns as vice-captain
Sunil Gavaskar urges backing the finalized squad, saying debates over omissions create unnecessary controversy
Gill’s recent performances, including 754 runs in England and a strong IPL season, justify his selection and vice-captaincy
Despite Yashasvi Jaiswal’s impressive T20I record, he has been left out of India’s Asia Cup 2025 squad, raising eyebrows among fans and analysts alike. Legendary India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar emphasized that once the selection committee finalizes the squad, public debates over omissions only create unnecessary controversy, something the players themselves want to avoid.
Jaiswal, a member of India’s T20 World Cup-winning squad, was surprisingly left out of the India's Asia Cup 2025 squad. In contrast, Shubman Gill, who had been listed among the reserves during the ICC event, returned to the squad and was appointed vice-captain for the continental tournament beginning September 9 in the UAE.
Both Jaiswal and Gill last appeared for the Indian T20I side in July last year, after which the selectors had preserved them for the longer formats.
Shubman Gill Vs Yashasvi Jaiswal: T20I Stats Compared
Statistically, Jaiswal’s T20I record stands out. In 23 matches, he has scored 723 runs at a strike rate of 164. Gill, meanwhile, has 578 runs in 21 matches at a strike rate of 139. When Gavaskar was presented with these numbers, he reminded that only 15 players can be included in a squad.
"You can only pick XI in the match and you can only pick 15 in the squad. Somebody has to miss out, that's just one of those in Indian cricket. No point in discussing whether A or B or C should've been there. This is now our team."
He added "We can all have our opinions before the selection committee picks the team but once the team is picked, we should back it fully. We shouldn't be saying A should've been there or B should've been there. That only creates controversy, which the players don't need," Gavaskar told India Today.
Gavaskar also expressed no surprise at Gill’s return to the T20I setup, especially given his appointment as vice-captain.
"Not surprising at all. He (Shubman Gill) scored over 750 runs just a couple of weeks ago. You cannot exclude a player in that kind of form. Also, he has done really well in the IPL, which concluded just before the tour to England. It's a very good inclusion. Giving him the vice-captaincy is also a way of telling him that in the future, he could be leading the T20 side. I think it’s a very, very good selection," Gavaskar said.
Gill had an outstanding run in England, scoring 754 runs in the five-match Test series that ended 2-2.
"He was very impressive in England. To score 750-plus runs while leading the side for the first time shows how well he handled pressure. This vice-captaincy is a clear sign that he is going to be the captain of the Indian team as well. It's always good to have him take the responsibility just a little bit earlier," Gavaskar added.