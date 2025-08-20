Swiatek/Ruud Vs Pegula/Draper Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Mixed Doubles Semi-final Match

Here's all you need to know about the Swiatek/Ruud Vs Pegula/Draper, Grand Slam mixed doubles semi-final match, to be played at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Iga Swiatek is into the Cincinnati Open final
Iga Swiatek is into the Cincinnati Open final
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Iga Swiatek/Casper Ruud take on Jessica Pegula/Jack Draper in US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles semis

  • Semi-final to be played at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

  • Top singles player stars participating in the event

The US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles event has seen some big names enter the fray that has brought it's fair share of drama, action and entertainment. Furthermore, the singles players also got a reality check surrounding the mixed doubles category.

Iga Swiatek, the Wimbledon women's singles champion, will be partnering Casper Ruud as they prepare to take on local favourites and top seed Jack Draper and Jessica Pegula in New York.

Swiatek-Ruud pair defeated Madison Keys and Francis Tiafoe in the opening round and followed by a quarter-final victory over Caty McNally and Lorenzo Musetti.

As for the American pairing, Pegula and Draper defeated Emma Raducanu and Carlos Alcaraz in the opening round, and followed that up with an empathic win over Mirra Andreeva and Daniil Medvedev.

Match Details

  • Tournament: US Open 2025  

  • Round: Semi-Final

  • Date: August 20

  • Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York

  • Surface: Hard Court

Iga Swiatek/Casper Ruud Vs Jessica Pegula/Jack Draper, Live Streaming - US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-final

When is the Iga Swiatek/Casper Ruud Vs Jessica Pegula/Jack Draper, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles semi-final match?

The Iga Swiatek/Casper Ruud Vs Jessica Pegula/Jack Draper, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles semi-final match takes place on Thursday, August 21 (IST) with the estimated time being 4:30am IST.

Where to watch the Iga Swiatek/Casper Ruud Vs Jessica Pegula/Jack Draper, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles semi-final match?

US Open 2025 will be streamed live on JioStar app and website in India. On Indian TV, US Open 2025 will be available to watch on the Star Sports Network.

Published At:
Tags

