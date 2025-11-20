Jumanji 3 First Look Out: Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan And Jack Black Tease Biggest Adventure

Jumanji 3's first look shows Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, and Karen Gillan in costume as the production begins. Johnson also pays tribute to Robin Williams’ legacy.

Jumanji 3 first look
Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan and Jack Black in Jumanji 3 Photo: Hiram Garcia
  • Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, and Jack Black are ready for yet another thrilling adventure in Jumanji 3.

  • The makers released the first picture of the cast in costume.

  • Jumanji 3 will arrive in theatres in December 2026.

Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan and Jack Black have returned to the third instalment of Jumanji, where they will reprise their respective roles. Jake Kasdan has also returned as the director of the latest sequel for the forthcoming Sony sequel. It has locked its release date for December 2026.

Jumanji 3 first look out

On Wednesday, the film's team took to its Instagram handle to share the first photo of the stars in costume. The pic featured Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Dwayne Johnson and Jack Black.

“Look who’s on the loose 👀 #JumanjiMovie is coming exclusively to theatres Christmas 2026,” read the caption in the post.

Hart shared the pic with the caption, “Back in action and loving it… I missed you Jumanji … This one will be our biggest!”Jumanji: The Next Level 

Recently, Johnson shared a video on Instagram making his way to the set. “A little day one of Jumanji excitement,” he said in the video. “So good to be shooting in Los Angeles. I have not shot a film in Los Angeles in … I don’t know when, so it feels so good to bring a production back home to Los Angeles.”

He also revealed that his character will be wearing a necklace containing the dice that was used in the 1995 film. “This is the dice from the original Jumanji with Robin Williams as a show of respect and a way of honouring Robin and this entire franchise that he started as we film our very last Jumanji,” Johnson said.

About Jumanji franchise

The first film came in 1995, starring Robin Williams. It was followed by 2017’s Jumanji: The Next Level, which rebooted the franchise. It was directed by Jake Kasdan, followed by the sequel, Jumanji: The Next Level in 2019. Kasdan co-wrote the script of the upcoming sequel with Jeff Pinkner and Scott Rosenberg.

It will hit the theatres on December 11, 2026.

Nick Jonas, Alex Wolff, Morgan Turner, Ser’Darius Blain, Madison Iseman, Lamorne Morris and Danny DeVito round out the cast.

