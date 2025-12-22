Avatar: Fire And Ash Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 3: James Cameron's Film Is The Second-Largest Debut Of 2025

Avatar: Fire and Ash's global box office collection stands at $345 million, which is a significant decline from its predecessor, which earned $435 million over the same period.
James Cameron's film is the second-largest debut of 2025 behind Zootopia 2, which collected $500 million in three days.
The sci-fi saga was reportedly made on a whopping budget, with $350 million spent in production and approximately $150 million in promotions.
Avatar: Fire and Ash worldwide box office collection Day 3
As per a report in Variety, the sci-fi saga earned $257 million internationally and $88 million domestically in three days, taking the total global box office to $345 million, which is much less than its predecessor, Avatar: The Way of Water, which earned $435 million over the same time frame. James Cameron's film is now the second-largest debut of 2025 behind the animated film Zootopia 2, which raked in $500 million in three days.
The bar is already set high by the previous two instalments, earning above $2 billion at the global box office. So, Avatar: Fire and Ash really need to try hard to achieve or surpass the milestone set.
The Disney film was reportedly made on a whopping budget, with $350 million spent in production and approximately $150 million in promotions, which means it needs a strong box office performance to recover its staggering production costs.
For the unversed, Avatar (2009) and The Way of Water (2022) are the highest-grossing movies with $2.9 billion and $2.3 billion, respectively.
Avatar: Fire and Ash box office collection (India)
In India, it earned Rs 19 crore on the day of release, and saw an improvement on Saturday, earning Rs 22.5 crore, and witnessed a further rise on Sunday, collecting Rs 25.75 crore. The total box office collection of Avatar 3 in India stands at Rs 67.25 crore nett after three days.