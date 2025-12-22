Avatar: Fire And Ash Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 3: James Cameron's Film Is The Second-Largest Debut Of 2025

Avatar Fire and Ash worldwide box office collection: James Cameron's latest release has collected $257 million overseas, including $57 million in China alone.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Avatar 3 worldwide box office collection
Avatar: Fire and Ash worldwide box office collection Photo: X
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Avatar: Fire and Ash's global box office collection stands at $345 million, which is a significant decline from its predecessor, which earned $435 million over the same period.

  • James Cameron's film is the second-largest debut of 2025 behind Zootopia 2, which collected $500 million in three days.

  • The sci-fi saga was reportedly made on a whopping budget, with $350 million spent in production and approximately $150 million in promotions.

Avatar: Fire and Ash box office collection: James Cameron's highly anticipated film of the year, Avatar 3, hit the theatres worldwide on December 19. Compared to the previous instalments, it opened to poor reviews from critics and audiences. Also, Avatar: Fire and Ash's domestic collections were not as expected. However, it performed well overseas, especially in China. As per prediction, the third instalment of the Avatar franchise collected over $300 million in its three-day worldwide opening weekend.

Avatar Fire and Ash box office collection day 1 - X
Avatar: Fire And Ash Box Office Collection Day 1: James Cameron's Film Earns Significantly Less Than Its Predecessor

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Avatar: Fire and Ash worldwide box office collection Day 3

As per a report in Variety, the sci-fi saga earned $257 million internationally and $88 million domestically in three days, taking the total global box office to $345 million, which is much less than its predecessor, Avatar: The Way of Water, which earned $435 million over the same time frame. James Cameron's film is now the second-largest debut of 2025 behind the animated film Zootopia 2, which raked in $500 million in three days.

Related Content
Related Content

The bar is already set high by the previous two instalments, earning above $2 billion at the global box office. So, Avatar: Fire and Ash really need to try hard to achieve or surpass the milestone set.

Avatar Fire and Ash Twitter review - X
Avatar Fire And Ash X Review: Did James Cameron's Film Impress Netizens? Read 10 Tweets To Know

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

The Disney film was reportedly made on a whopping budget, with $350 million spent in production and approximately $150 million in promotions, which means it needs a strong box office performance to recover its staggering production costs.

For the unversed, Avatar (2009) and The Way of Water (2022) are the highest-grossing movies with $2.9 billion and $2.3 billion, respectively.

World Premiere of "Avatar: Fire and Ash" - null
Avatar: Fire And Ash World Premiere Pics: James Cameron, Zoe Saldana, Miley Cyrus And More Stars On The Red Carpet

BY Photo Webdesk

Avatar: Fire and Ash box office collection (India)

In India, it earned Rs 19 crore on the day of release, and saw an improvement on Saturday, earning Rs 22.5 crore, and witnessed a further rise on Sunday, collecting Rs 25.75 crore. The total box office collection of Avatar 3 in India stands at Rs 67.25 crore nett after three days.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan Chief Selector Aaqib Javed Admits Replicating India's White-Ball Blueprint For Success

  2. Ashes 2025-26: Pat Cummins Hails Australia's Response To Setbacks Following Series Victory

  3. ‘Ashes Is Alive’: Australia’s Whitewash Title Defence Sparks Strong Social Media Reactions

  4. The Ashes 2025-26: England’s Bazball Gamble Falters As Australia Seal Ashes Whitewash

  5. Who Is Sameer Minhas? Meet Pakistan Colts Opener Who Toyed With Indian Bowling In U19 Asia Cup Final

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Next Gen ATP Finals: Learner Tien Beats Alexander Blockx To Lift Title

  2. Who Is Pang Renlong? Chinese Tennis Player To Receive 12 Year Ban By ITIA

  3. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Pull Off Thriller to Win Opener Against Chang-Weikeng

  4. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  5. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Badminton News

  1. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  4. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Aaron-Soh Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: SatChi Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot - As It Happened

Trending Stories

National News

  1. What A Magazine Means To Me?

  2. Bangladesh Arrests Two More In Hindu Shopkeeper's Lynching

  3. Local Body Polls: From Kasaragod To Malappuram, A Decisive UDF Surge Reshapes North Kerala

  4. New Insurance Bill: All For Insurance Companies, Not For The Masses

  5. Beyond Binary: Bahujan Has Its Own Ideological Enchantment

Entertainment News

  1. Outlook’s Picks | 7 Standout Hindi OTT Shows In 2025

  2. Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders Review | A Deliciously Paced & Politically Resolute Crime Drama

  3. What Happened To The Spy Film? Dhurandhar & The Age Of Creative Intent

  4. Critic Khatre Mein Hai: Inside Dhurandhar’s Selectively Manufactured Outrage

  5. Saali Mohabbat Review | An Immersive Thriller That Revives The Familiar Taste Of ‘Chutney’

US News

  1. Epstein Files, Including Trump Photo, Vanish From DOJ Website

  2. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

  3. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  4. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  5. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

World News

  1. Imran Khan, Wife Receive 17 Years In Toshakhana 2 Corruption Case, Calls For Protests

  2. US Defence Bill Signed By Trump Highlights India, Quad And Indo-Pacific Strategy

  3. Epstein Files, Including Trump Photo, Vanish From DOJ Website

  4. Who Was Sharif Osman Hadi And Why Has His Death Sparked Protests In Dhaka?

  5. Violence Erupts Outside Indian Assistant High Commission In Bangladesh, Several Injured

Latest Stories

  1. Mumbai: Deaf Woman’s 16-Year-Old Sexual Assault Complaint Leads To Arrest Of Serial Abuser

  2. The Missing Women Trope: Dismantling Indian Crime Dramas’ Obsession With Valorising The Police

  3. Aston Villa Vs Manchester United Highlights, Premier League 2025-26: Morgan Rogers's Brace Sees AVFC Beat MUFC

  4. India Vs Sri Lanka: Smriti Mandhana Becomes First Indian Women To Enter 4000-Run Club In T20I Cricket

  5. The Deadly Theatre: Outlook Bears Witness To War

  6. Jungle Raj: Outlook’s Chronicle of Violence, Justice and Resistance

  7. James Ransone, The Wire And It: Chapter Two Actor, Passes Away At 46

  8. Tejashwi Missing Campaign Reaches Fever Pitch: Is He Evading The Media After Poll Drubbing?