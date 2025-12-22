Avatar: Fire And Ash Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 3: James Cameron's Film Is The Second-Largest Debut Of 2025

Avatar: Fire and Ash worldwide box office collection Day 3

As per a report in Variety, the sci-fi saga earned $257 million internationally and $88 million domestically in three days, taking the total global box office to $345 million, which is much less than its predecessor, Avatar: The Way of Water, which earned $435 million over the same time frame. James Cameron's film is now the second-largest debut of 2025 behind the animated film Zootopia 2, which raked in $500 million in three days.