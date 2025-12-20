Avatar: Fire And Ash Box Office Collection Day 1: James Cameron's Film Earns Way Less Than Its Predecessor In India

Avatar: Fire and Ash failed to beat the first-day collection of Avatar: The Way of Water in India.
Though it had a strong start, it faced the storm of Dhurandhar at the Indian box office.
James Cameron's film opened to mixed reviews.
Avatar: Fire and Ash box office collection: James Cameron's highly anticipated film arrived in cinemas on December 19, sparking divided reviews and reactions from critics and audiences alike. The third chapter of the Avatar franchise has been loved and appreciated for its technical brilliance, action sequences and high-end VFX and visuals, with many calling it a "visual masterpiece". But a section of critics and netizens felt that Avatar 3 was "bland", "boring", "very stretched", and "repetitive."
Though the film had a strong opening in India, it failed to beat the opening day collection of its predecessor, Avatar: The Way of Water. It has faced the storm of Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, which is currently ruling the Indian box office. Here's how much Avatar: Fire and Ash collected in India on Day 1.
Avatar: Fire and Ash box office collection Day 1
According to Sacnilk, Avatar 3 collected an estimated Rs 20 crore on its first day of release, which is significantly less than its previous instalment, which debuted with Rs 48.75 crore in India.
Avatar 3 had an overall 69.68% English occupancy on Friday, in IMAX 3D. Morning shows recorded a 53.74% occupancy rate, followed by 67.19% during the afternoon shows and witnessed a massive improvement of 85.42% during the evening shows. The night shows recorded a 72.35% occupancy rate.
An excerpt from Outlook India review of Avatar: Fire and Ash reads: "Avatar: Fire and Ash leans to be tepid, tedious and unambitious. It’s low on awe, a big step down from the preceding chapters. Cameron mounts these large-scale fights and confrontations but most end up thickly resembling earlier set-pieces."
Avatar 3 stars Zoe Saldaña, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver and Stephen Lang in key roles.