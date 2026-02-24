Bloody Romeo: Nani’s Chef-Gangster Avatar Steals Birthday Spotlight

Nani's Bloody Romeo animated promo, 2026, drops on his birthday, revealing a chef-gangster role in Sujeeth’s pan-Indian action film, packed with style, humour, and chaos.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Updated on:
Bloody Romeo
Nani’s Next with Sujeeth Titled Bloody Romeo Photo: Instagram
  • Nani's Bloody Romeo animated promo 2026 was unveiled on his birthday, creating strong buzz around the film.

  • The promo reveals Nani in a layered chef-gangster role in Sujeeth’s film.

  • The pan-Indian action film is backed by Niharika Entertainment, positioning it as one of the bigger upcoming Telugu releases.

Nani's animated promo 2026 arrived as a birthday surprise, officially confirming his collaboration with director Sujeeth. Titled Bloody Romeo, the film was unveiled with a slick animated glimpse that sets the tone for what looks like a stylish, offbeat action entertainer.

Marking his 41st birthday, Nani shared the announcement with a playful note hinting at action, fun, madness and plenty of love. The promo introduces him as the ‘No. 1 chef and gangster’, a curious mix that instantly grabs attention.

Nani's chef gangster promo sets the mood

The animated reveal opens with Nani calmly cooking, only for the atmosphere to shift into chaos. A voice-over by Vennela Kishore adds wit, while the visuals suggest a character who is equal parts charming and dangerous.

Backed by the energetic track “No. 1 Gangsta”, composed by Pravin Veyra and sung by Kayo Drip, the promo leans into a bold, stylised tone. It feels playful but calculated, hinting that the film may balance dark humour with action rather than follow a conventional gangster template.

Bloody Romeo as a Pan-Indian action film

Mounted as a pan-Indian project, Bloody Romeo signals a shift in space for Nani. The idea of a gangster operating under the cover of a chef suggests layered storytelling, something Sujeeth has been known to explore through striking visuals and carefully crafted promotional material.

The film is produced by Venkat Boyanapalli under the banner of Niharika Entertainment. Production is expected to begin this summer, with further cast and crew announcements likely soon.

Meanwhile, Nani is also preparing for The Paradise, directed by Srikanth Odela, which is slated for release on August 21, 2026.

Published At:
