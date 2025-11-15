Wuthering Heights Trailer: Margot Robbie And Jacob Elordi Starrer Promises To Be A Bold Adaptation

Wuthering Heights trailer: Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi starrer will hit the screens on February 13, 2026.

Garima Das
Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Wuthering Heights Trailer
Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi in Wuthering Heights Trailer Photo: YouTube/Warner Bros
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Wuthering Heights is based on Emily Brontë’s classic novel of the same name.

  • Margot Robbie plays Catherine Earnshaw, while Jacob Elordi is portraying Heathcliff.

  • Directed by Emerald Fennell, the romantic drama will release on February 13, 2026.

The trailer of Wuthering Heights is here.

Warner Bros. dropped the official trailer of Wuthering Heights, starring Margot Robbie as Catherine Earnshaw and Jacob Elordi as Heathcliff. Directed by Emerald Fennell, the upcoming movie is based on Emily Brontë’s 1847 classic novel of the same name.

Brontë’s novel is about two families, the Earnshaws and the Lintons, and the tumultuous relationship they have with the Earnshaws’ foster son, Heathcliff. In the teaser, which was released in September, we got a glimpse of the forbidden relationship between Catherine and Heathcliff and also their steamy chemistry.

The film promises to be a bold and provocative adaptation.

Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi starrer Wuthering Heights teaser - YouTube/Warner Bros.
Wuthering Heights Teaser: Margot Robbie, Jacob Elordi Are In A Tempestuous Relationship In Emerald Fennell’s Film

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

In the trailer Robbie's Catherine asks Elordi's Heathcliff, “Why did you leave me?” to which the latter asks, “Why did you betray your own heart?”

It also features the song Chains of Love from Charli xcx‘s upcoming album that was created for the film.

Watch Wuthering Heights trailer

Hong Chau, Shazad Latif, Alison Oliver, Martin Clunes and Ewan Mitchell are also part of the cast. The film is set to hit the screens on February 13, 2026, ahead of Valentine's Day.

Related Content
Related Content

Fennell, Robbie and Josey McNamara have produced the film for LuckyChap and MRC. 

Earlier, Elordi told Deadline, “The performances from everyone — it’s breathtaking,” he said. “It’s an incredible romance. It’s a true epic. It’s visually beautiful. The script is beautiful. The costumes are incredible.”

Dhanush-Kriti Sanon in Tere Ishk Mein trailer - Instagram
Tere Ishk Mein Trailer: Dhanush-Kriti Sanon Starrer Promises To Be A Heart-Wrenching Love Story

BY Garima Das

Fennell’s film is not the first screen adaptation of Wuthering Heights. It was earlier adapted by William Wyler in 1939 that starred Laurence Olivier and Merle Oberon, followed by 2009 miniseries for ITV, which starred Tom Hardy and Charlotte Riley and 2011 film starring Kaya Scodelario and James Howson.

We are now eagerly waiting to see how Fennell has adapted the classic novel.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 2: IND Restricted To 189; Rickelton-Markram Begin Pursuit|SA 4/0

  2. IPL 2026 Retention Live Updates: Ravindra Jadeja Returns To RR, Accepts ₹4 Crore Pay Cut

  3. Bangladesh A Vs Hong Kong Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: BAN-A Keep HK In Check, Restrict Them To 167/8

  4. India Vs South Africa Live Streaming, 1st Test Day 2: When, Where To Watch Action In Kolkata, Hourly Weather Forecast

  5. IPL Player Retention And Trades: All The Done Deals Ahead Of Indian Premier League 2026 Mini-Auction

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. ATP Finals: Carlos Alcaraz To End 2025 As World Number One After Beating Lorenzo Musetti

  2. Billie Jean King Cup 2025 Playoffs Preview: Live Streaming Info, Timings, Venue - All You Need To Know

  3. ATP Finals: Felix Auger-Aliassime Beats Ben Shelton To Claim First Win, Keep SF Hopes Alive 

  4. ATP Finals: Felix Auger-Aliassime Sees Off Ben Shelton In Turin

  5. ATP Finals: Lorenzo Musetti Stays Alive After Alex De Minaur Comeback

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Yogi Adityanath Government Moves to Withdraw All Charges Against Akhlaq’s Killers

  2. Chennai Weather Alert: Heavy Rainfall Expected November 16-20 as Cyclonic Circulation Persists

  3. Bombay High Court Flags Rs 12,000-Crore ‘Gas Theft’: Petitioner Seeks CBI Probe Against Reliance Industries'

  4. Himachal Pradesh Weekend Weather: Temperature Decline and Air Quality Update

  5. Uttarakhand Weekend Weather Alert: Temperature Decline with Dry Conditions

Entertainment News

  1. Kamini Kaushal, The Oldest Living Actress Bows Out

  2. The Girlfriend Review | Rashmika Mandanna Delivers A Smashing Antithesis To Animal & Kabir Singh

  3. DIFF 2025 : Kuchar Review | An Unconventional Exploration Of Female Desire Sans Shame

  4. Jatadhara Review | In This Supernatural Mess, The Spirit Is Willing But The Screenplay Is Weak

  5. DIFF 2025: Khooh Waala Ghar Review | Of Dust, Debt & Love’s Faint Flicker

US News

  1. Mamdani Redraws The Power Map Of New York

  2. Dhoom Macha Le: How Zohran Mamdani’s NYC Mayoral Victory Challenges Authoritarian Trends

  3. ChatGPT Named In California Lawsuits Alleging Role In Suicides And Mental Breakdowns

  4. Trump Says U.S. Will Boycott G-20 In South Africa, Cites Concerns Over Treatment Of White Farmers

  5. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

World News

  1. US To Remove Select Tariffs on Goods From Argentina, Ecuador, Guatemala, And El Salvador

  2. Pakistan Arrests 4 TTP Militants In Islamabad Court Suicide Attack Case

  3. US Lawmaker Introduces Bill To Abolish H-1B Visas And Limit Foreign Worker Residency

  4. Bangladesh War Crimes Tribunal to Deliver Verdict Against Sheikh Hasina on November 17

  5. Bangladesh Ordinance for Charter Referendum Sparks ‘Unconstitutional’ Claims

Latest Stories

  1. NDA Wins Bihar Election, BJP Leads As Nitish Kumar Secures Tenth Term

  2. Allahabad High Court Bars UP Trial Courts From Mixing Hindi And English In Judgments

  3. Rajkummar Rao And Patralekhaa Welcome Baby Girl On Their 4th Wedding Anniversary: We’re Over The Moon

  4. Croatia Beat Faroe Islands 3-1, Book FIFA World Cup 2026 Spot

  5. Kaantha Box Office Collection Day 1: Dulquer Salmaan's Period Drama Fails To Beat Actor's Previous Release Lucky Baskhar

  6. Stalin Hails Nitish Kumar’s ‘Decisive Victory,’ Praises Tejashwi Yadav’s Energetic Campaign

  7. Horoscope Today, November 15, 2025: Predictions for Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, and All Zodiac Signs

  8. Weekly Horoscope For November 16–22, 2025: Powerful Shifts Ahead For Leo, Scorpio, And Pisces