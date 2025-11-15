Wuthering Heights Trailer: Margot Robbie And Jacob Elordi Starrer Promises To Be A Bold Adaptation

Wuthering Heights is based on Emily Brontë’s classic novel of the same name.
Warner Bros. dropped the official trailer of Wuthering Heights, starring Margot Robbie as Catherine Earnshaw and Jacob Elordi as Heathcliff. Directed by Emerald Fennell, the upcoming movie is based on Emily Brontë’s 1847 classic novel of the same name.
Brontë’s novel is about two families, the Earnshaws and the Lintons, and the tumultuous relationship they have with the Earnshaws’ foster son, Heathcliff. In the teaser, which was released in September, we got a glimpse of the forbidden relationship between Catherine and Heathcliff and also their steamy chemistry.
The film promises to be a bold and provocative adaptation.
In the trailer Robbie's Catherine asks Elordi's Heathcliff, “Why did you leave me?” to which the latter asks, “Why did you betray your own heart?”
It also features the song Chains of Love from Charli xcx‘s upcoming album that was created for the film.
Hong Chau, Shazad Latif, Alison Oliver, Martin Clunes and Ewan Mitchell are also part of the cast. The film is set to hit the screens on February 13, 2026, ahead of Valentine's Day.
Fennell, Robbie and Josey McNamara have produced the film for LuckyChap and MRC.
Earlier, Elordi told Deadline, “The performances from everyone — it’s breathtaking,” he said. “It’s an incredible romance. It’s a true epic. It’s visually beautiful. The script is beautiful. The costumes are incredible.”
Fennell’s film is not the first screen adaptation of Wuthering Heights. It was earlier adapted by William Wyler in 1939 that starred Laurence Olivier and Merle Oberon, followed by 2009 miniseries for ITV, which starred Tom Hardy and Charlotte Riley and 2011 film starring Kaya Scodelario and James Howson.
We are now eagerly waiting to see how Fennell has adapted the classic novel.