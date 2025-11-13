The Devil Wears Prada 2 Teaser: Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway Give A Glimpse Into Glitz And Glam Of The Fashion World

The Devil Wears Prada 2 teaser shows Meryl Streep, and Anne Hathaway returning to the fashion world with their respective roles.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 teaser
Meryl Streep, and Anne Hathaway in The Devil Wears Prada 2 teaser Photo: YouTube/20th Century Studios
  • Meryl Streep, and Anne Hathaway have reunited in The Devil Wears Prada 2 after two decades.

  • The sequel also stars Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci in key roles

  • The Devil Wears Prada 2 will hit theaters on May 1, 2026

Meryl Streep, and Anne Hathaway have returned to the sequel to The Devil Wears Prada, with their respective roles as Miranda Priestly and Andrea Sachs—the reunion we have been waiting for so long. The much-awaited teaser for The Devil Wears Prada 2 was unveiled yesterday and fans can't keep calm.

Taking to its YouTube channel, 20th Century Studios shared the nearly one-minute-long teaser which turns us nostalgic with the throwback entry scene of Streep from the original 2006 film.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 teaser

The makers shared The Devil Wears Prada 2 teaser on social media handles with the caption, "A sequel? For spring? Groundbreaking. Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci return in The Devil Wears Prada 2, in theaters May 1, 2026. Watch the teaser trailer now."

The video shows Streep’s Miranda, wearing a pair of stylish red stilettos and black outfit, in a commanding strut enters the lift. As the lift is about to close, Hathaway's Andrea enters smiling and saying, "Miranda,", to which the Miranda responds, "Took you long enough."

The footage ends with Andy smiling and wearing her sunglasses as the lift closes.

About The Devil Wears Prada 2

The second instalment is directed by David Frankel and written by Aline Brosh McKenna. Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci, Tracie Thoms and Tibor Feldman are also reprising their roles from the 2006 fashion comedy.

Kenneth Branagh, Simone Ashley, Justin Theroux, Lucy Liu, Patrick Brammall, Caleb Hearon, Helen J. Shen, Pauline Chalamet, B.J. Novak and Conrad Ricamora are the new faces of the sequel.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is produced by Wendy Finerman, and executive produced by Michael Bederman, Karen Rosenfelt and McKenna. 

It will hit theaters on May 1, 2026.

Published At:
