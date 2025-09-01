Anne Hathaway humbly requested the paps to calm down after she heard loud bickering on set of Devil Wears Prada 2
She asked them to behave respectfully due to children on set.
Hathaway is reprising her iconic role as Andrea Sachs in the sequel
Hollywood star Anne Hathaway is currently filming the highly anticipated The Devil Wears Prada 2 in New York City. The pics from the sets have gone viral on social media, which have doubled the excitement among fans. Hathaway, who is reprising her iconic role as Andrea Sachs, halted the shoot to confront the paparazzi on set.
Anne Hathaway asks paps to maintain calm environment on set
Hathaway, 42, could be seen reprimanding the photographers during the shoot in New York’s Central Park.
In a video that has surfaced online, she stopped filming one of the scenes after she heard the bickering.
“Does everyone know that there are children on set?” she says in the video. “So everyone’s going to relax. We’re going to have a very nice day because we have children here.”
The Oscar-winning actress was in an all-black ensemble. She humbly requested the group of photographers. A security guard also stepped in, asking the paps to calm down.
Earlier, co-star Stanley Tucci, 64, had also requested the photographers, saying, “Hey guys, cool if you’re taking pictures, but please…”.
This comes after Hathaway recently fell on the stairs after she slipped during the shoot. She gracefully bounced back, holding a bagel in her hand.
Shared the video on her Instagram handle, the actress wrote, “Twenty years later, still falling for you…”
The video had the caption, “witnessing the queen herself take a tumble like a champ”, alongside a scene from her film The Princess Diaries (2021) showing her character, Mia Thermopolis, also slipping on the school bleachers.
About The Devil Wears Prada 2
The Devil Wears Prada, which was released in 2006, is getting its sequel after almost two decades. The original film, based on Lauren Weisberger’s bestselling novel of the same name, starred Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, Anne Hathaway, and Stanley Tucci, among others. The production of the sequel started in July this year.
The details of the plot are still under wraps, but as per reports, the story follows Miranda Priestly facing challenges as she navigates her career amid the collapse of her magazine. She faces a new rival in Blunt’s character, who was her assistant in the first part.