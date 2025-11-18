Live-Action Moana Teaser: Catherine Laga'aia Plays The Titular Role While Dwayne Johnson Reprises His Role As Maui

Catherine Laga’aia will be seen in the title role of Moana in the live-action remake of Moana.
Dwayne Johnson is reprising his role as the infamous demigod Maui.
Directed by Thomas Kail, the film will arrive in cinemas in 2026.
Disney on Monday unveiled the first teaser for its live-action Moana. It stars newcomer Catherine Laga’aia as Moana, while Dwayne Johnson is reprising his role as the famous demigod Maui. It is set to hit theatres in the summer of 2026.
The teaser shows Laga’aia's Moana mouthing lines from the popular song How Far I’ll Go. “I am a girl who loves my island,” Moana sings, “and the girl who loves the sea. It calls me.”
We also get a glimpse of Moana’s sidekick Hei-Hei, and the tribe of Kakamora.
Watch the official teaser of live-action Moana.
The original animated film was directed by John Musker and Ron Clements, with music by Mark Mancina, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Opetaia Foai. Jared Bush has returned as co-writer alongside Dana Ledoux Miller for the live-action adaptation.
The remake is directed by Thomas Kail, and produced by Johnson, Beau Flynn, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia and Miranda.
Kail also has executive-produced the film alongside Scott Sheldon, Charles Newirth and Auliʻi Cravalho, who voiced Moana in the animated films.
The cast of the film includes John Tui as Moana’s father, Chief Tui; Frankie Adams is playing Moana’s mother, Sina; and Rena Owen will be seen as Moana’s Gramma Tala.
The remake of the animated classic is set to hit the screens on July 10, 2026.