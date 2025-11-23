Al-Nassr Vs Al-Khaleej Live Streaming, Saudi Pro League: When & Where To Watch Cristiano Ronaldo In Action? Check H2h

Al-Nassr will face Al-Khaleej in Saudi Pro League 2025-26 clash
Al-Awwal will be hosting the exciting clash
The match will start at 11:00 PM (IST)
Al-Nassr host Al-Khaleej at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh on Sunday (November 23, 2025) for their Saudi Pro League (SPL) 2025-26 fixture. Al-Nassr lead the table with a perfect record, while Al-Khaleej sit sixth, looking to build on recent momentum. Watch the Al-Nassr host Al-Khaleej football match live tonight.
Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al-Nassr arrive unbeaten, having won all eight of their league matches so far. They have scored a league-high 26 goals and conceded only four. Ronaldo has nine goals already, one behind his club and national teammate Joao Felix. Jorge Jesus' team squad boasts an ensemble cast, also featuring Sadio Mane and Kingsley Coman, among many.
Al-Khaleej, managed by Georgios Donis, have accumulated 14 points from eight games. Their standout result was a 4-1 away win against Al Hazm, and they also held champions Al Ittihad to a 4-4 draw earlier in the campaign. Joshua King has been their leading scorer with nine goals, while Konstantinos Fortounis adds creativity from midfield. However, defensive lapses have cost them consistency, with 11 goals conceded.
Al-Nassr Vs Al-Khaleej Head-To-Head Record
Head-to-head history strongly favours Al-Nassr. In the last 13 meetings, Al-Nassr have won nine, Al-Khaleej just once, with three draws. In those matches, Al-Nassr have scored 23 goals compared to Al-Khaleej's seven. Also, Al-Nassr have kept clean sheets in five successive encounters.
Tonight's match presents Al-Nassr with an opportunity to extend their perfect start, while Al-Khaleej will aim to disrupt the leaders. That said, the historical record and current form suggest Al-Nassr hold the advantage
Al-Nassr Vs Al-Khaleej, Saudi Pro League: Live Streaming Details
When is the Al-Nassr Vs Al-Khaleej, Saudi Pro League 2025-26 match being played?
The Al-Nassr Vs Al-Khaleej, Saudi Pro League 2025-26 match will be played on Sunday, Nov 23, 2025 at the Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh. Kick-off is scheduled for 11:00 PM IST.
Where to watch the Al-Nassr Vs Al-Khaleej, Saudi Pro League 2025-26 match live online in India?
The Al-Nassr Vs Al-Khaleej, Saudi Pro League 2025-26 match will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. There will be no live telecast of the same.