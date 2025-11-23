Arsenal Vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Streaming, Premier League 2025/26: Where To Watch ARS Vs TOT Live? Check H2H

Check out when and where to watch the exciting Arsenal Vs Tottenham Hotspur clash on matchday 12 of the English Premier League 2025-26 season

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Arsenal Vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Streaming, Premier League 2025/26
Arsenal start their pre-season with a friendly against Bournemouth. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
Summary
  • Arsenal will face Tottenham Hotspur on matchday 12 of the EPL 2025-26

  • Emirates Stadium set to host ARS Vs TOT

  • The match will start at 10:00 PM (IST)

Leaders Arsenal host Tottenham Hotspur in the 2025-26 English Premier League's first North London Derby at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday (November 23). Watch the Arsenal vs Tottenham football match live tonight.

Mikel Arteta's Gunners enter the 198th North London derby in strong form, sitting top of the Premier League table with 26 points from 11 matches, having won eight, drawn two, and lost once.

Their defence has been the most reliable in the division, conceding only five goals, while their attack has been steady, scoring 20 times. They were held to a 2-2 draw by Sunderland in their last outing, which ended a run of clean sheets but still left them unbeaten in eight matches.

Tottenham, meanwhile, are eighth with 18 points from 11 games, recording five wins, three draws, and three defeats. Their recent form has been mixed: a narrow 0-1 loss to Chelsea in another London derby, followed by a 2-2 draw with Manchester United.

Before the start of Sunday's first game, Leeds United vs Aston Villa, Thomas Frank's Spurs were 8th. But a Villa win would leapfrog them in the standings.

Arsenal Vs Tottenham Hotspur Team News

Team news adds intrigue. Arsenal face defensive concerns: Gabriel Magalhaes is ruled out after injury on international duty, while Riccardo Calafiori is a doubt with a hip issue. Arteta is likely to rely on William Saliba and Jurrien Timber to anchor the back line, with Bukayo Saka and Viktor Gyokeres leading the attack.

Tottenham, in contrast, have received a boost with several players returning. Lucas Bergvall, Archie Gray, Mohammed Kudus, Randal Kolo Muani, and Pape Matar Sarr are all back in contention, giving Frank more options.

Also Read: Arsenal Vs Tottenham Preview, Premier League

Arsenal Vs Tottenham Hotspur Head-To-Head Record

In their previous 197 meetings in all competitions, Arsenal have won 84 as against Tottenham's 61, with 52 draws. These matches have produced 303 Gunners goals and Spurs have scored 261 times.

In the league, Arsenal lead the head-to-head record 73-55 in 176 encounters. Last season, Arsenal completed a league double over their North London rivals, 1-0 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, thanks to Gabriel Magalhaes' 64th-minute goal. In the return fixture, Heung-min Son opened the scoring in the 25th minute, but Leandro Trossard's 44th-minute goal proved decisive after an own goal from Dominic Solanke (40').

Tottenham last beat Arsenal in a league game on May 12, 2022 -- 3-0 at home, with goals from Harry Kane (22' p, 37, and Son 47').

In terms of current Premier League standings, Arsenal (26 points) lead the league ahead of Chelsea (23) and Manchester City (22), while Tottenham (18) hover just outside the top four. A win for Arsenal would extend their lead at the summit, while Spurs could climb closer to European qualification spots.

This North London derby arrives with Arsenal as favourites given their form and position, but Tottenham's returning players and unbeaten away record (the only team in the league this season) suggest they will be competitive.

Arsenal Vs Tottenham Hotspur, English Premier League 2025-26: Live Streaming Info

When and Where will the Arsenal Vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2025-26 match be played?

The match will be played at the Emirates Stadium, UK on Sunday, November 23 at 10:00 PM (IST).

Arsenal Vs Tottenham Hotspur, English Premier League 2025-26: Where To Watch The Match Live?

If you are tuning in from television, then you can watch it on the Star Sports Network and if you want to watch it online, then you can do that on the Jio Hotstar app/website.

Published At:
