Tottenham Hotspur Vs Manchester United Live Score, English Premier League: Line-Ups Out; Red Devils Visit Spurs

Tottenham Hotspur Vs Manchester United Live Score, English Premier League: TOT Starting XI
Three changes for Tottenham as Richarlison, Joao Paulinha and Djed Spence come in for Wilson Odobert, Destiny Udogie and Rodrigo Bentancur. Here is Spurs' line-up:
Tottenham Hotspur Vs Manchester United Live Score, English Premier League: Head-To-Head Record
Total matches played: 205
Tottenham wins: 58
Manchester United wins: 96
Draws: 51
Tottenham Hotspur Vs Manchester United Live Score, English Premier League: Start Time, Streaming
The match kicks off at 6pm IST. The Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United, English Premier League 2025-26 matchday 11 encounter will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. The match will be televised live on the Star Sports Select HD1 and Star Sports Select 1 channels in the country.
Tottenham Hotspur Vs Manchester United Live Score, English Premier League: Good Evening!
Greetings and welcome to everyone joining us this weekend. We are back with another football blog as the Premier League kickstarts its 11th matchday. Spurs are hosting United in a fascinating clash and we will bring to you the build-up and live updates.