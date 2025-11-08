Tottenham Hotspur Vs Manchester United Live Score, English Premier League: Line-Ups Out; Red Devils Visit Spurs

Tottenham Hotspur Vs Manchester United Live Score, English Premier League: A win or either team could propel it into the top three in the standings. Catch all the action from the matchday 11 fixture at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Bhuvan Gupta
Tottenham Hotspur Vs Manchester United Live Score English Premier League 2025-26 Matchday 11 Updates
Tottenham Hotspur Vs Manchester United Live Score, English Premier League: The Red Devils have earned three wins and a draw in their last four outings. Photo: AP
Welcome to our live blog coverage of the English Premier League 2025-26, matchday 11 encounter between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday (November 8). The two sides are on 17 points apiece after 10 games and a victory for either team could propel it into the top three in the standings. Spurs enter this game on the back of a 4-0 thrashing of Copenhagen in the Champions League, while United are enjoying a superb league run, having earned three wins and a draw in their last four outings. Follow the live football score and updates from the EPL match.
Tottenham Hotspur Vs Manchester United Live Score, English Premier League: TOT Starting XI

Three changes for Tottenham as Richarlison, Joao Paulinha and Djed Spence come in for Wilson Odobert, Destiny Udogie and Rodrigo Bentancur. Here is Spurs' line-up:

Tottenham Hotspur Vs Manchester United Live Score, English Premier League: Head-To-Head Record

  • Total matches played: 205

  • Tottenham wins: 58

  • Manchester United wins: 96

  • Draws: 51

Tottenham Hotspur Vs Manchester United Live Score, English Premier League: Start Time, Streaming

The match kicks off at 6pm IST. The Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United, English Premier League 2025-26 matchday 11 encounter will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. The match will be televised live on the Star Sports Select HD1 and Star Sports Select 1 channels in the country.

Tottenham Hotspur Vs Manchester United Live Score, English Premier League: Good Evening!

Greetings and welcome to everyone joining us this weekend. We are back with another football blog as the Premier League kickstarts its 11th matchday. Spurs are hosting United in a fascinating clash and we will bring to you the build-up and live updates.

