Tottenham Hotspur Vs Manchester United Live Score, English Premier League: Line-Ups Out; Red Devils Visit Spurs

Tottenham Hotspur Vs Manchester United Live Score, English Premier League: The Red Devils have earned three wins and a draw in their last four outings. Photo: AP

Welcome to our live blog coverage of the English Premier League 2025-26, matchday 11 encounter between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday (November 8). The two sides are on 17 points apiece after 10 games and a victory for either team could propel it into the top three in the standings. Spurs enter this game on the back of a 4-0 thrashing of Copenhagen in the Champions League, while United are enjoying a superb league run, having earned three wins and a draw in their last four outings. Follow the live football score and updates from the EPL match.

LIVE UPDATES

8 Nov 2025, 05:16:10 pm IST Tottenham Hotspur Vs Manchester United Live Score, English Premier League: TOT Starting XI Three changes for Tottenham as Richarlison, Joao Paulinha and Djed Spence come in for Wilson Odobert, Destiny Udogie and Rodrigo Bentancur. Here is Spurs' line-up: Your Spurs side to face Man Utd 👊



🔢 @krakenfx pic.twitter.com/IJvgZpZ3nQ — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 8, 2025

8 Nov 2025, 04:49:21 pm IST Tottenham Hotspur Vs Manchester United Live Score, English Premier League: Head-To-Head Record Total matches played: 205

Tottenham wins: 58

Manchester United wins: 96

Draws: 51

8 Nov 2025, 04:28:06 pm IST Tottenham Hotspur Vs Manchester United Live Score, English Premier League: Start Time, Streaming The match kicks off at 6pm IST. The Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United, English Premier League 2025-26 matchday 11 encounter will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. The match will be televised live on the Star Sports Select HD1 and Star Sports Select 1 channels in the country.