Tottenham Hotspur Vs Man United Live Streaming, Premier League 2025-26: When, Where To Watch Matchday 11 Fixture

Spurs take on United in the Premier League 2025-26 clash
United travel to Tottenham after going in unbeaten in their last four games
Spurs vs Man United live streaming, and timings listed
Tottenham Hotspur will welcome a reinvigorated Manchester United to their home stadium for a mouthwatering English Premier League 2025-26 Matchweek 11 clash on Saturday, November 8.
Spurs come into this fixture on the back of a 4-0 win the Champions League but have lost their last Premier League at home to Chelsea via a Joao Pedro goal. Spurs will look to make their home support count against the Red Devils.
As for Ruben Amorim's side, they drew 2-2 to Nottingham Forest in the PL and will look to make a comeback against Spurs. Red Devils are under pressure but with teams facing glaring deficiencies, the match makes an interesting watch.
Tottenham vs Man United, Premier League 2025-26: Match Details
Location: London, England
Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Date: Saturday, November 8
Kick-off Time: 6:00 p.m. IST
Tottenham Hotspur vs Man United: Head-to-Head
Total matches: 205
Tottenham won: 58
Man Utd won: 96
Draws: 51
Tottenham Hotspur vs Man United, English Premier League 2025-26 – Live Streaming Details
When is the Tottenham Hotspur vs Man United, English Premier League 2025-26 match being played?
The Tottenham Hotspur vs Man United, English Premier League 2025-26 match will be played on Saturday, November 8. In India, the match will kick off at 6 PM IST at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Where to watch the Tottenham Hotspur vs Man United, English Premier League 2025-26 match live online in India?
The Tottenham Hotspur vs Man United, English Premier League 2025-26 match will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. The match will be televised live on the Star Sports Select HD1 and Star Sports Select 1 channels in India.