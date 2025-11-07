Tottenham Hotspur Vs Man United Live Streaming, Premier League 2025-26: When, Where To Watch Matchday 11 Fixture

Tottenham's Rodrigo Bentancur, center, celebrates scoring with teammate during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa in London, Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025. | Photo: AP/Joanna Chan

Tottenham's Rodrigo Bentancur, center, celebrates scoring with teammate during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa in London, Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025. | Photo: AP/Joanna Chan