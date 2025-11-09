Sunderland 2-2 Arsenal, Premier League 2025-26: Sensational Brian Brobbey Strike Denies Gunners Victory

Brian Brobbey's acrobatic equaliser earned his side a draw against Arsenal
Brian Brobbey's acrobatic equaliser four minutes into second-half stoppage time denied Arsenal a fifth straight Premier League win, as they drew 2-2 with Sunderland.
The Gunners travelled to the Stadium of Light hoping to go nine points clear at the top of the table, ahead of Sunday's blockbuster meeting between rivals Manchester City and Liverpool.
They fell behind to a crisp strike from their former academy graduate, Dan Ballard, who rifled into the roof of the net after being teed up by Nordi Mukiele's knockdown in the 36th minute.
William Saliba missed a glorious chance to level in first-half stoppage time, skewing a volley high into the stands, while Bukayo Saka dragged an effort wide early in the second half.
The England international made no such mistake when Enzo Le Fee surrendered possession to Declan Rice in the 54th minute, though. The ball was moved onto Saka via Eberechi Eze and Mikel Merino, and he drilled home right-footed.
The momentum was with Arsenal from there, and after Martin Zubimendi sent a left-footed flick wide and a sumptuous volley against the crossbar, Leandro Trossard put the Gunners ahead in the 74th minute.
The Belgian shimmied past Noah Sadiki before beating Robin Roefs from range, but Sunderland refused to be bowed.
The Black Cats levelled when Brobbey got ahead of Gabriel Magalhaes and David Raya to hook home, though they still needed Ballard to make a heroic block to preserve their point, denying Merino at the death.
The result leaves Sunderland third with 19 points, while Arsenal's lead at the summit could be cut to as few as four points by the end of Sunday.
Data Debrief: Forget Fergie time, it's Le Bris time
Sunderland have enjoyed a dream return to the big time, and they never seem to know when they are beaten.
Saturday's winner was Sunderland's fifth goal scored in the 90th minute or later in the Premier League this season. That is more than any other side, and three of those strikes have altered the result in their favour.
It was also the first result-altering goal Arsenal had conceded in the 90th minute of a Premier League match since September 2024, when John Stones netted for Manchester City in a 2-2 draw.
Arsenal had not conceded for 812 minutes in all competitions prior to Ballard's opener, and this was the first time they had shipped more than one goal in a single match this campaign. Indeed, 40% of their overall goals conceded this season, across all competitions, came in Saturday's game.