Dacoit Teaser: Adivi Sesh-Mrunal Thakur Are In Full Heist Mode, Anurag Kashyap Stuns As The 'Biggest Beast'

Dacoit teaser was unveiled on Thursday in Telugu and Hindi.
Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur's film is filled with action, romance and thrills. The film also stars Anurag Kashyap in a key role.
Directed by Shaneil Deo, the action thriller will release on March 19, 2026.
The much-awaited Dacoit teaser was launched on Thursday, both in Telugu and Hindi. Starring Mrunal Thakur and Adivi Sesh in the lead roles, Dacoit is billed as one of the most anticipated action spectacles of 2026. The bilingual aims to connect emotionally with audiences across the country through its scale, intensity, and storytelling. The surprise element in the teaser was Anurag Kashyap, who is yet again going to enthral the audience with his negative role in his Telugu debut. Sesh and Thakur too, are equally impressive with their never-seen-before avatars.
Dacoit teaser
The 1-minute and 37-second teaser of Dacoit begins with Sesh discussing with a friend how Mrunal has agreed to his plan. We get a glimpse of their shattered love story. Soon, the duo transforms into daakus who are in a heist mode. Kashyap, as the deadly villain, stills the show. Prakash Raj and Atul Kulkarni are also part of the cast. However, nothing much about their characters is revealed. From the teaser, we get a hint that Dacoit is a complicated story of love, betrayal and deceit.
A remixed version of Kanne Pettaro from Nagarjuna, Ramya Krishnan and Soundarya’s 1994 film Hello Brother is played in the background, complementing the narrative and building anticipation for the film.
In the Hindi version of the teaser, Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast song from Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon's Mohra (1994) is played.
About Dacoit
Directed by Shaneil Deo, Dacoit will hit the screens on March 19, 2026, for Ugadi/Gudi Padwa. It has been produced by Supriya Yarlagadda, co-produced by Suniel Narang, and presented by Annapurna Studios. Sesh and Shaneil penned the story and screenplay, with dialogues by Abburi Ravi. Bheems Ceciroleo has composed the music, while Danush Bhaskar has handled the cinematography.
Zayn Marie Khan, Sunil and Kamakshi Bhaskarla are also part of the cast.