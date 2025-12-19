Dacoit Teaser: Adivi Sesh-Mrunal Thakur Are In Full Heist Mode, Anurag Kashyap Stuns As The 'Biggest Beast'

The much-awaited Dacoit teaser was launched on Thursday, both in Telugu and Hindi. Starring Mrunal Thakur and Adivi Sesh in the lead roles, Dacoit is billed as one of the most anticipated action spectacles of 2026. The bilingual aims to connect emotionally with audiences across the country through its scale, intensity, and storytelling. The surprise element in the teaser was Anurag Kashyap, who is yet again going to enthral the audience with his negative role in his Telugu debut. Sesh and Thakur too, are equally impressive with their never-seen-before avatars.