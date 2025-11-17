Anurag Kashyap Reveals Reason Behind Releasing Nishaanchi 2 Directly On OTT: Had The Audience Turned Up...

Anurag Kashyap’s Nishaanchi 2 skipped theatrical release and premiered directly on OTT on November 14.
The filmmaker has revealed the reason behind this decision.
Headlined by Aaishvary Thackeray, the film also starred Vedika Pinto, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Kumud Mishra, and Monika Panwar in pivotal roles.
Anurag Kashyap's Nishaanchi, headlined by debutant Aaishvary Thackeray, hit the screens on September 19. The film marked Kashyap's comeback as a director. It opened to mixed reviews from critics and audiences and had a lukewarm response at the box office. The action crime drama also starred Vedika Pinto, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Kumud Mishra, and Monika Panwar in pivotal roles.
Nishaanchi Part 1 started streaming on Amazon Prime Video on November 14. However, makers surprised the fans by releasing Part 2 on the same day, without any prior announcement. Here's what Kashyap has to say about Nishaanchi 2's OTT release.
Anurag Kashyap on releasing Nishaanchi 2 on OTT
Anurag told Hindustan Times that it was his suggestion, and the "collective decision between Amazon (producers) and us,” to release Nishaanchi 2 on OTT.
“Had the audience turned up for part 1, there is no way the second part wouldn’t have been released in cinemas. And since most of the reaction was that the film felt incomplete to everyone, it was decided to let them have the complete experience,” he said.
Why Nishaanchi 2 was not promoted
The filmmaker also opened up on why the OTT release of the second instalment was not promoted. “No marketing could be done because of theatre-OTT rule… theatres don’t allow to even promote the film or drop it anywhere for 8 weeks, and OTT has to do their part of the deal. That’s another thing that theatres themselves don’t adhere to it. They will cancel shows and throw the film out if it doesn’t open, not allowing the word of mouth to build up. That’s how they treat non tent-pole films. It’s pretty one-sided,” he said, adding, “I have seen my films being discarded my whole career by exhibitors themselves. We were lucky that we had a studio, that also has a streaming platform, producing our film and backing us.”