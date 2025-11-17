Anurag Kashyap Reveals Reason Behind Releasing Nishaanchi 2 Directly On OTT: Had The Audience Turned Up...

Why Nishaanchi 2 was not promoted

The filmmaker also opened up on why the OTT release of the second instalment was not promoted. “No marketing could be done because of theatre-OTT rule… theatres don’t allow to even promote the film or drop it anywhere for 8 weeks, and OTT has to do their part of the deal. That’s another thing that theatres themselves don’t adhere to it. They will cancel shows and throw the film out if it doesn’t open, not allowing the word of mouth to build up. That’s how they treat non tent-pole films. It’s pretty one-sided,” he said, adding, “I have seen my films being discarded my whole career by exhibitors themselves. We were lucky that we had a studio, that also has a streaming platform, producing our film and backing us.”