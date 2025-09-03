Nishaanchi Trailer: Anurag Kashyap's Film Promises To Capture The Pulse Of Rebellion, Romance, And Rivalry

“Aaishvary, Vedika, Monika, Zeeshan, Kumud and every single actor in the film— they didn’t just act, they lived and breathed these characters. Their commitment to the story and the authenticity of their performances shine in the film. And my crew matched that passion frame by frame, making the film come out so good. And the music also carries that same emotion that runs through the film and amplifies the story. I am confident that the audience will really like the music," he added.