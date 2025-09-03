Nishaanchi Trailer: Anurag Kashyap's Film Promises To Capture The Pulse Of Rebellion, Romance, And Rivalry

Anurag Kashyap's Nishaanchi will arrive in theatres on September 19, 2025. It is headlined by debutant Aaishvary Thackeray.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Nishaanchi trailer
Anurag Kashyap's Nishaanchi trailer out Photo: YouTube
The much-awaited Nishaanchi trailer was unveiled today (September 3) by Amazon MGM Studios India. Headlined by debutant Aaishvary Thackeray, the upcoming film is directed by Anurag Kashyap. Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Kumud Mishra, Vedika Pinto, and Monika Panwar round out the cast. The trailer is packed with humour, action, romance, drama, chart-worthy tracks, and promises a masala entertainer.

Nishaanchi trailer

Aaishvary Thackeray, grandson of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackrey, is seen in a double role. Set in the early 2000s of Uttar Pradesh, Nishaanchi is about the gripping lives of judwaa bhai — Babloo and Dabloo — who are stark opposites in their personalities and their beliefs.

Filled with high-octane action, seeti-maar dialogues, rivalry, rebellion and a love triangle, Babloo Nishaanchi, Rangeeli Rinku, and Dabloo's lives collide in unexpected ways.

Aaishvary shines in his role, and it doesn't feel like he is making his debut with the film. Other actors have also confidently pulled off their characters.

Kashyap, in a statement, shared that Nishaanchi is a story he has carried with him for years. He called it his "most cinematic film with a classic story" that has "emotion, betrayal, action" that he grew up loving in Hindi films.

“Aaishvary, Vedika, Monika, Zeeshan, Kumud and every single actor in the film— they didn’t just act, they lived and breathed these characters. Their commitment to the story and the authenticity of their performances shine in the film. And my crew matched that passion frame by frame, making the film come out so good. And the music also carries that same emotion that runs through the film and amplifies the story. I am confident that the audience will really like the music," he added.

Nishaanchi is backed by Ajay Rai and Ranjan Singh under Jar Pictures, in association with Flip Films. The screenplay is written by Prasoon Mishra, Ranjan Chandel, and Kashyap.

The action-packed masala entertainer will arrive in theatres on September 19, 2025.

