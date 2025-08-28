Anurag Kashyap on offering Nishaanchi to Sushant Singh Rajput

Anurag told Galatta Plus, "Actors have been interested in it, but it never hit home with me with anyone. I said I will make it the right way. This was the film that I, at one point, wanted to make with Sushant (Singh Rajput). And then he got two very big films – Dil Bechara and Drive – they were both with Dharma earlier. Then my film was on a back burner, then I was also… then he stopped responding, so I then moved away." Kashyap also revealed, announcing the film with Sushant back in 2016.