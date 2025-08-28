Anurag Kashyap Reveals He Offered Nishaanchi To Sushant Singh Rajput But The Actor Stopped Responding; Here's Why

Anurag Kashyap said that he wanted to make Nishaanchi in 2016 with Sushant Singh Rajput, but the actor stopped responding to him.

  • Anurag Kashyap said that he planned to make Nishaanchi with Sushant Singh Rajput, who stopped responding to the filmmaker

  • Kashyap claimed Sushant did that because he landed two Dharma films

  • The filmmaker revealed he had announced the film with Sushant in 2016

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is all set for the release of his upcoming film Nishaanchi, which will hit theatres on September 19, 2025. In an interview, Kashyap revealed that he had earlier offered the film to the late Sushant Singh Rajput. He claimed that Sushant stopped responding to him. Read on to know why.

Anurag Kashyap on offering Nishaanchi to Sushant Singh Rajput

Anurag told Galatta Plus, "Actors have been interested in it, but it never hit home with me with anyone. I said I will make it the right way. This was the film that I, at one point, wanted to make with Sushant (Singh Rajput). And then he got two very big films – Dil Bechara and Drive – they were both with Dharma earlier. Then my film was on a back burner, then I was also… then he stopped responding, so I then moved away." Kashyap also revealed, announcing the film with Sushant back in 2016.

Anurag had earlier revealed that Sushant dropped out of Hasee Toh Phasee, which was being produced by his production house. The actor backed out of the film because he bagged Yash Raj Films' Shuddh Desi Romance.

“YRF called him and said, ‘We’ll give you a deal. You do Shuddh Desi Romance. Sushant, who used to sit in my office with Mukesh (Chhabra) and all of us used to sit together, he signed up with YRF and dropped Hasee Toh Phasee, a film of an outsider, because usko YRF ka validation chahiye tha (he wanted validation from YRF). It’s with every actor, so I am not holding any grudges," Kashyap had told NDTV.

He also spoke about another film, without revealing the name, but it was apparently Nishaanchi. In 2016, before the release of MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Mukesh went to Sushant and said that Anurag had written a script and was looking for someone based out of Uttar Pradesh. The filmmaker claimed that after Dhoni released, Sushant never called him back. The Gangs of Wasseypur director was not upset. He moved on and did Mukkabaaz.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai's Bandra apartment in 2020 at the age of 34.

